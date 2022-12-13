ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot on San Juan Avenue, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Jacksonville’s westside. According to police, around 5 p.m. officers were called to San Juan Avenue near Jammes Road because of reports of gunshots. When JSO arrived, they found a man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

MAD DADS helps family of 28-year-old murder victim search for answers

On Saturday, a local family is begging for answers from the public to help solve the murder of their 28-year-old son. This past August, Sylvester Jenkins was shot and killed inside his West 22nd home, just days before his birthday. Jenkins’ family teamed up with the group MAD DADS to generate new tips.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to a home on West 24th Street near Fairfax Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday. JSO said a woman was suffering...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Marion County Fire Rescue captain surprised by crew after injury left him unable to walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local firefighter who was injured on the job is walking out of the rehab Saturday afternoon surrounded by vast support. Anthony Gillian is a captain for the Marion County Fire Rescue and was injured four weeks ago in a training accident that left him unable to walk. After three weeks of rehabilitation at Brooks Rehab on University Boulevard, Gillian was able to walk again -- without help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man driving motorized scooter dies in Buckman Bridge crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. FHP said a 22-year-old driving an SUV was traveling south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the SUV rear-ended the 41-year-old driver of a motorized scooter.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man dies in Southside Boulevard crash near JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported a deadly crash on Southside Boulevard heading northbound on the ramp toward JTB Eastbound. The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JFRD, one person was confirmed trapped and another died. According to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 Duval County women claim $1M from $50 scratch-off game

– Two Duval County women — a 39-year-old and a 52-year-old — turned $50 into a $1 million prize when they purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. One woman claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office and the other claimed her prize at...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning

Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day. Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday. A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Traffic Alert: All southbound lanes of Buckman Bridge to close Monday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol will close all southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge on Interstate 295 starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure and said it is for “investigative purposes.” FHP told News4JAX it is investigating the bridge following a deadly crash that happened in the area early Sunday morning that left an Orange Park man dead. FHP traffic homicide investigators said they need to take daylight photos of the bridge. No arrests have been made as of Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Saturday evening brings light rain and freeze watch

Saturday evening temperatures will dip to low 50s by midnight. Anticipate some scattered light rain Saturday evening, ending early Sunday morning. Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 40s, before reaching in upper 50s by the afternoon. A freeze watch remains in effect until December 19th for inland counties...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

‘Mrs. Mirona deserves the world’: Hometown Heroes winner receives new car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s the key to a good summer?. How about picking up the keys to your new car without having to pay for it?. Mirona Kaczmarczyk, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Cathedral Parish School in St. Augustine, rolled out of the dealership Friday with a new set of wheels that she won for garnering the most votes in the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway. The contest was part of the News4JAX Insider membership program which allowed Insiders to nominate and vote for a local educator who they believed deserved a new car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy