JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol will close all southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge on Interstate 295 starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure and said it is for “investigative purposes.” FHP told News4JAX it is investigating the bridge following a deadly crash that happened in the area early Sunday morning that left an Orange Park man dead. FHP traffic homicide investigators said they need to take daylight photos of the bridge. No arrests have been made as of Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO