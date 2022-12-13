Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Jacksonville Beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot on San Juan Avenue, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Jacksonville’s westside. According to police, around 5 p.m. officers were called to San Juan Avenue near Jammes Road because of reports of gunshots. When JSO arrived, they found a man...
News4Jax.com
McDuff Ave. North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court reopens after deadly crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck on McDuff Avenue northbound. It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning. A semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane; unoccupied with its lights on. For unknown reasons, the SUV...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM digs into past of convicted rapist who was released from prison early, arrested again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of raping and stabbing a woman in Duval County more than three decades ago is now accused of sexual assault, again. After a nearly five-day manhunt, Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday in Orlando. He is accused of picking up a woman in his car and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.
News4Jax.com
MAD DADS helps family of 28-year-old murder victim search for answers
On Saturday, a local family is begging for answers from the public to help solve the murder of their 28-year-old son. This past August, Sylvester Jenkins was shot and killed inside his West 22nd home, just days before his birthday. Jenkins’ family teamed up with the group MAD DADS to generate new tips.
News4Jax.com
‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning. The crashes happened within a three-hour period. The first crash was just before 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading...
News4Jax.com
Woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to a home on West 24th Street near Fairfax Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday. JSO said a woman was suffering...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
News4Jax.com
Murder of father of 4 in Jacksonville Beach inspires toy boxes for children caught in tragedy
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Using a tragic experience to help others in heartbreaking situations, family and friends of a father of four killed in Jacksonville Beach are placing toy boxes at police departments so kids have something to do when they’re at the station. The Bexley Boxes are...
News4Jax.com
Marion County Fire Rescue captain surprised by crew after injury left him unable to walk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local firefighter who was injured on the job is walking out of the rehab Saturday afternoon surrounded by vast support. Anthony Gillian is a captain for the Marion County Fire Rescue and was injured four weeks ago in a training accident that left him unable to walk. After three weeks of rehabilitation at Brooks Rehab on University Boulevard, Gillian was able to walk again -- without help.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
News4Jax.com
Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man driving motorized scooter dies in Buckman Bridge crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. FHP said a 22-year-old driving an SUV was traveling south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the SUV rear-ended the 41-year-old driver of a motorized scooter.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville animal shelter says scammer stole over $20,000 from bank account
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tis’ the season of giving but to scammers it’s all about taking, and nothing is off limits. The Friends of Jacksonville Animal Shelter says a scammer stole thousands from their bank account with fraudulent transactions. “Unfortunately, a fraudster was able to duplicate one of...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man dies in Southside Boulevard crash near JTB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported a deadly crash on Southside Boulevard heading northbound on the ramp toward JTB Eastbound. The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JFRD, one person was confirmed trapped and another died. According to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, two...
News4Jax.com
Mayor Lenny Curry and Attorney John Phillips respond to tweets about Kent Stermon, days before his death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A social media disagreement about Kent Stermon between Mayor Lenny Curry and local attorney John Phillips happened two days before Stermon’s death. Now the News4JAX I-TEAM is hearing from both sides. These are the tweets between the two men, made two days before Stermon was...
News4Jax.com
2 Duval County women claim $1M from $50 scratch-off game
– Two Duval County women — a 39-year-old and a 52-year-old — turned $50 into a $1 million prize when they purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. One woman claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office and the other claimed her prize at...
News4Jax.com
Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning
Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day. Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday. A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for...
News4Jax.com
Traffic Alert: All southbound lanes of Buckman Bridge to close Monday afternoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol will close all southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge on Interstate 295 starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure and said it is for “investigative purposes.” FHP told News4JAX it is investigating the bridge following a deadly crash that happened in the area early Sunday morning that left an Orange Park man dead. FHP traffic homicide investigators said they need to take daylight photos of the bridge. No arrests have been made as of Monday.
News4Jax.com
Saturday evening brings light rain and freeze watch
Saturday evening temperatures will dip to low 50s by midnight. Anticipate some scattered light rain Saturday evening, ending early Sunday morning. Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 40s, before reaching in upper 50s by the afternoon. A freeze watch remains in effect until December 19th for inland counties...
News4Jax.com
‘Mrs. Mirona deserves the world’: Hometown Heroes winner receives new car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s the key to a good summer?. How about picking up the keys to your new car without having to pay for it?. Mirona Kaczmarczyk, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Cathedral Parish School in St. Augustine, rolled out of the dealership Friday with a new set of wheels that she won for garnering the most votes in the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway. The contest was part of the News4JAX Insider membership program which allowed Insiders to nominate and vote for a local educator who they believed deserved a new car.
Comments / 0