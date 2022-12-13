JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s the key to a good summer?. How about picking up the keys to your new car without having to pay for it?. Mirona Kaczmarczyk, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Cathedral Parish School in St. Augustine, rolled out of the dealership Friday with a new set of wheels that she won for garnering the most votes in the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway. The contest was part of the News4JAX Insider membership program which allowed Insiders to nominate and vote for a local educator who they believed deserved a new car.

