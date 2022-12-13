Read full article on original website
2 Duval County women claim $1M from $50 scratch-off game
– Two Duval County women — a 39-year-old and a 52-year-old — turned $50 into a $1 million prize when they purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. One woman claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office and the other claimed her prize at...
‘Mrs. Mirona deserves the world’: Hometown Heroes winner receives new car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s the key to a good summer?. How about picking up the keys to your new car without having to pay for it?. Mirona Kaczmarczyk, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Cathedral Parish School in St. Augustine, rolled out of the dealership Friday with a new set of wheels that she won for garnering the most votes in the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway. The contest was part of the News4JAX Insider membership program which allowed Insiders to nominate and vote for a local educator who they believed deserved a new car.
Jacksonville animal shelter says scammer stole over $20,000 from bank account
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tis’ the season of giving but to scammers it’s all about taking, and nothing is off limits. The Friends of Jacksonville Animal Shelter says a scammer stole thousands from their bank account with fraudulent transactions. “Unfortunately, a fraudster was able to duplicate one of...
McDuff Ave. North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court reopens after deadly crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck on McDuff Avenue northbound. It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning. A semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane; unoccupied with its lights on. For unknown reasons, the SUV...
Saturday evening brings light rain and freeze watch
Saturday evening temperatures will dip to low 50s by midnight. Anticipate some scattered light rain Saturday evening, ending early Sunday morning. Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 40s, before reaching in upper 50s by the afternoon. A freeze watch remains in effect until December 19th for inland counties...
‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning. The crashes happened within a three-hour period. The first crash was just before 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading...
Murder of father of 4 in Jacksonville Beach inspires toy boxes for children caught in tragedy
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Using a tragic experience to help others in heartbreaking situations, family and friends of a father of four killed in Jacksonville Beach are placing toy boxes at police departments so kids have something to do when they’re at the station. The Bexley Boxes are...
Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning
Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day. Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday. A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for...
I-TEAM digs into past of convicted rapist who was released from prison early, arrested again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of raping and stabbing a woman in Duval County more than three decades ago is now accused of sexual assault, again. After a nearly five-day manhunt, Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday in Orlando. He is accused of picking up a woman in his car and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.
Man fatally shot on San Juan Avenue, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Jacksonville’s westside. According to police, around 5 p.m. officers were called to San Juan Avenue near Jammes Road because of reports of gunshots. When JSO arrived, they found a man...
60,000 toys, 500 bikes given away as Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville returns after hiatus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County tradition made its return Saturday morning. Thousands of kids got presents at the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville at the Prime Osborn Convention Center downtown. It was the first time the event went on as planned since 2019 because of the COVID-19...
Marion County Fire Rescue captain surprised by crew after injury left him unable to walk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local firefighter who was injured on the job is walking out of the rehab Saturday afternoon surrounded by vast support. Anthony Gillian is a captain for the Marion County Fire Rescue and was injured four weeks ago in a training accident that left him unable to walk. After three weeks of rehabilitation at Brooks Rehab on University Boulevard, Gillian was able to walk again -- without help.
AAA: Florida gas prices go down as holiday travel begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA estimates 5.8 million people will be driving to their holiday destinations this year, and lower gas prices are an early present for drivers. On Monday, Florida’s average price of gas per gallon is $3.03, according to AAA. Gas prices in the state dropped 12 cents per gallon last week.
JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
Woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to a home on West 24th Street near Fairfax Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday. JSO said a woman was suffering...
Jacksonville’s best gym or place for CrossFit: Brandon Fitness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This fitness club isn’t going anywhere!. For the fourth year in a row — Brandon Fitness is your favorite gym in Jacksonville. The gym is run by Brandon Warren, the founder of BrandonFitness. He graduated from Bethune Cookman University with a degree in physical education and recreation and started his dream with just a few clients. He has now expanded to a permanent Southside office and gym space for his clients.
Cold Sunday with a pre-winter freeze
Sunday brings cool and sunny skies. Temps will be limited to a narrow range in the 50s as cold air flows south and this will result in a colder night. Freezes are possible over inland north Florida west of Duval. Freezes are likely west of I-95 in Nassau, Camden, and Glenn counties.
Semi-truck hauling green bell peppers catches fire
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how a semi-truck carrying green bell peppers caught fire. The incident happened just before 11 Saturday night on I-10 in Baker County. According to deputies, the driver was able to park the truck on the side of the road before...
Jacksonville man dies in Southside Boulevard crash near JTB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue reported a deadly crash on Southside Boulevard heading northbound on the ramp toward JTB Eastbound. The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JFRD, one person was confirmed trapped and another died. According to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, two...
Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots. The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.
