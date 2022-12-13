ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

New London toy drive still in need

By Tina Detelj
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbBf0_0jhNpexl00

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The clock is ticking for police departments across the state to gather enough toys for children in need.

Police and fire unions are still collecting toys for the holiday season, and are hoping that the community comes together.

“Sometimes, people don’t always ask for help, so that’s why it’s kind of up to us sometimes,” Christina Nocito with the New London Police Department said. “Just to go that extra step to recognize that a family or an individual might need help, and like I said, it could be outside of the toys.”

On Tuesday, they learned about five more families who were in need. A recent fire on Mantauk Avenue also added to the list.

“The mother was in the hospital at the time having another child,” said Joe Nott, a New London firefighter with Local 1522. “So, there was an infant, a 3-year-old and I believe a 2-year-old.”

Toys must be new and unwrapped. While there are plenty of toys for young children, the drive is trying to get more for those between the ages of 8 and 13.

“It’s nice to give the older kids a toy to open up on Christmas, rather than just a gift card,” Nott said.

Toys can be dropped off on Wednesday at Whaling City Ford in New London.

Police in Madison also need toys for early teens. Donations can be dropped off at the police department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Brookfield PD donates 10K toys to Yale Children’s Hospital

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A special delivery arrived at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital on Monday morning. The Brookfield Police Department delivered over 10,000 toys. A caravan of patrol cars and a tractor-trailer arrived at the hospital. The toys were collected during the department’s Stuff-A-Cruiser Toy Driver that started earlier this fall.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Teen entrepreneurs light up the holidays by decorating homes

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s complicated and labor intensive. But still, there’s always a merry effort to put the shine on the season with holiday lights. “Plan out the connections. We cut the wire splice the wire,” said Zack Hellwinkle about putting holiday lights on a house. “Put male and female connectors on it and […]
MORRIS, CT
WTNH

Hanukkah events in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday kicked off eight nights of Hanukkah events across the state. Whether it was one of the largest menorah lighting celebrations in the nation, or a Hamden tradition celebrating its 20th year, commemorations were held in every corner of the state. A Hamden congregation kicked off its commemoration by running […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

SILVER ALERT: Elderly man with dementia missing from Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for an elderly man who has gone missing. State police said George Klingman, 81, left his home in Ellington and told his family he was going to Pennsylvania. Klingman has dementia and was last seen driving a tan 2004 Lexus ES530 with Connecticut registration GCKLMN. Klingman […]
ELLINGTON, CT
Matt Lillywhite

Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns

Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Five displaced by house fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five residents of a two-family home on Wadsworth Street in Manchester have been displaced after a house fire. Firefighters were called to the house at 8 a.m. on Sunday, where they found a fire on the outside wall of the first floor. There was also smoke on the second floor, according […]
MANCHESTER, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

23-year-old dies in 3-vehicle North Haven crash on I-91S

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old died on Sunday from a three-vehicle collision on I-91 South in North Haven. Just before 9 p.m., Connecticut state troopers said a Honda Accord was driving in the left-center lane on I-91 South near exit 9. A Subaru Wrx Premium was following closely behind at a high speed […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Jiu Jitsu seminar raises donations for Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people participated in a special 12-hour fundraiser Saturday to honor Bristol Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed in the line of duty in October. Investigators say they were ambushed.  Ascension Athletics Mixed Martial Arts hosted the Jiu Jitsu event, where proceeds went […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy