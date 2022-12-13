Whitmer and MEDC announce deal creating, retaining 1,800+ jobs

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday a number of projects have been approved that will create or retain 1,846 jobs in the state.

The deal, approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, is expected to produce $1.2 billion in investments.

“Today’s approvals will help us continue to grow our economy and compete for every good-paying job,” Whitmer said. “From Marquette to Monroe, we will expand leadership in future mobility, elevate our growing outdoor recreation industry, create good-paying jobs for Michiganders, and invest in our communities. When we come together to focus on the issues that matter, we can support businesses of all sizes, grow our economy, spur innovation, and move Michigan forward.”

MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr. says the approved projects will help fund electrical vehicle manufacturing and expand growth for Michigan businesses of all sizes.

“We are grateful to Governor Whitmer, legislators, and local officials for their continued support for our programs, and we appreciate the hard work of the Michigan Strategic Fund board,” says Messer Jr, who is also president and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “Today’s MSF actions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ensuring our work is making an impact no matter where our friends and neighbors reside across Michigan.”

The Michigan governor’s office says projects include EV investments in Traverse City, Independence Township, Auburn Hills and Sterling Heights, as well as a “transformational” venture by Billerud, a Swedish paper manufacturer in Escanaba, among others.

