Spider-Man 2099 Won't Be The Villain Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Sony is officially back to take their piece of the superhero-box-office pie. No, we're not getting another "Morbius," but could you imagine the memes? Instead, the studio decided to give its Academy Award-winning animation department a couple of much-deserved sequels. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" debuted its first trailer last week,...
Avatar Fans Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over Spider's Role In The Way Of Water
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Around 13 years have passed between the events of "Avatar" and "The Way of Water." A lot changes in over a decade, so while fans are treated to the continuing adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), there are new characters who get introduced. And it's clear these characters will play pivotal roles in the future of the franchise.
Over 200 Unique Spider-Folk Were Designed For Across The Spider-Verse
Spider-Man and the multiverse have been intrinsically linked for decades now. It's resulted in a ton of great storylines in both comics and movies, and it's allowed Marvel to sell numerous Spider-Man toys with different outfits. It's a win-win for everyone involved. Of course, arguably the greatest story involving the...
Jerry Bruckheimer Insists Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Happening
Nearly six years after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise last set sail — seemingly for good — there's renewed talk that it might make a comeback. Of course, this all depends on whether a script will ever get made. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have...
Babylon's Jovan Adepo On The Movie's Music, History, And More - Exclusive Interview
Director-writer Damien Chazelle's new movie, "Babylon," is a massive three-hour epic set in 1920s Hollywood, just as the Golden Age of silent films was nearing its end and the advent of sound was about to revolutionize the industry. The film is both a celebration and a critique of Hollywood's penchant for excess and debauchery, at a time when much of Los Angeles was still dusty farmland and the studios operated as maverick creative operations instead of corporate content factories.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Galactus Almost Made His MCU Debut In Thor: Love & Thunder
By now, it has become abundantly clear that the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors, who first made his debut as He Who Remains in "Loki"). Nonetheless, there are still some heavy hitters in the Marvel stable who could easily appear in Phase 5, and while it's easy to argue that Doctor Doom is the most important villain the MCU still needs to introduce, many fans are looking toward the cosmos for the looming arrival of Galactus — am incredibly powerful being who predates the universe itself, and is most well-known for devouring entire planets.
Netflix's That '90s Show - What We Know So Far
During its 8-season run from 1998 to 2006, "That '70s Show" became a flagship series for Fox. Nostalgic but not overly sentimental, fans were enamored with the show's easy, lived-in sense of humor and the reliable chemistry between the Forman family and the gaggle of teens who hung out in their Wisconsin basement. Critics were impressed too, and the series picked up 16 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations during its time on the air (via IMDb). "That '70s Show" then continued a successful run in both syndication and on the streamer Netflix.
Every Episode Of Spider-Woman Ranked
Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman, has been fighting crime in the Marvel Universe since making her debut in 1977's "Marvel Spotlight" #32. Created by Archie Goodwin, Marie Severin, Sal Buscema, and Jim Mooney, Spider-Woman has a long and fascinating history. She has been many things over the years: Avenger, private detective, and — in the Ultimate Universe, at least — a clone of Spider-Man. She is also an unlikely TV star.
Every Way That Avatar: The Way Of Water Calls Back To The Original
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here and, as expected, it's another game-changingly impressive visual spectacle, 13 years in the making. The sequel, which takes place approximately 13 years after the original "Avatar" (so about 2167), had a bigger budget, has a longer runtime, and utilizes new variable frame rate technology (per CNBC). Narratively, it expands the world of Pandora's lore by taking us to the Metkayina reef and introducing us to a whole population of new characters and creatures. Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have also expanded their family to include three biological children, one adopted daughter, and one stray human who's usually close by. Put simply, there's a lot of new stuff to keep track of in "Avatar 2."
Avatar 2's Jack Champion And Bailey Bass Admit That The Tank Upsettingly Doubled As A Bathroom
Considering it took 13 years to get "Avatar: The Way of Water" in theaters following the massive success of "Avatar," it's safe to say James Cameron and his crew faced their fair share of challenges. For starters, Cameron once again had to develop all-new performance-capture technology to adequately get actors' performance in water (via The New York Times). Instead of merely hanging actors from wires to simulate weightlessness, Cameron had actors swim in a giant tank so that they actually had resistance from the water to inform their performances.
An Avatar Comic Shows What Happened To Jake's Human Body Before The Way Of Water
While actor Sam Worthington has headlined several projects throughout his time in Hollywood (via Rotten Tomatoes), it's no surprise that the most successful by far has ultimately been the Academy Award-winning film "Avatar." The actor has attempted to lead other franchises since his first days on Pandora, with a "Clash of the Titans" remake and a stint in the "Terminator" franchise, but all of these projects didn't have anywhere close to the same impact as "Avatar" with audiences.
The First Trailer For Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Goes Over With A Bang
Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" looks set to be one of the most exciting releases of 2023. For a start, it's a new movie from the maestro behind "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk," so it was always going to be highly anticipated. However, the new trailer for the upcoming biopic is, as the cool kids used to say, the bomb.
How Henry Cavill's Superman Announcement Fell Apart In Less Than 2 Months
Looking up at the sky, you might spot a bird or a plane, but you definitely won't find Henry Cavill playing Superman. The actor who has been the undisputed "Man of Steel" on the big screen for almost a decade has unceremoniously admitted that he's parting ways with the famed DC Comics role. The news comes as a shock for fans who have only recently had their hope renewed when Cavill returned as the Kryptonian in a post-credit cameo in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Babylon's Margot Robbie Initially Doubted The Script's Wild Hollywood Debauchery Would Make It To Screen
The upcoming Damien Chazelle film "Babylon" has drawn up its fair amount of intrigue, especially in the teaser trailer that dropped in September. There's an enviable cast with talents like Brad Pitt ("Ad Astra"), Margot Robbie ("Suicide Squad"), Diego Calva ("Narcos: Mexico"), and Tobey Maguire ("Spider-Man"). Audiences also can't ignore the fact that there's a literal elephant in the room (as well as an alligator) and that Nellie (Robbie) volunteers to fight a snake, to which Pitt's character says, "F*** yeah!"
What The Cast Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks Like In Real Life
In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" made waves by revolutionizing the use of 3D, CGI, and motion capture technology in cinema and pulling off the modest feat of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie and its visually stunning scene paintings wowed audiences by presenting the most realistic fantasy setting to date, the paradisal planet of Pandora. Its plants, animals, and even its terrain were all meticulously created by Cameron and his team to look more realistic than any before, and in the process, ironically buried the movie's real actors beneath countless layers of computer-generated imagery. Sure, the Na'vi are gorgeously animated, but who are the actors beneath all the blue fur and Disney-sized cat eyes?
How Guillermo Del Toro Made Pinocchio A Tale Worth Revisiting
"Pinocchio?" Been there, done that — and then some. Hollywood has told, retold, and then told again every classic fairytale so many times that it's hard to imagine a new take on a familiar story being worth revisiting at all, much less adding something new to our understanding of the original. Filmmakers have so frequently proclaimed, "You may think you know this story, but you actually don't know it all," that this promise seems like noise in the crowd, another entry in a catalog alongside the likes of everything from "Snow White and the Huntsman" to "Maleficent" to "Once Upon a Time."
1923 Viewers Were All Rage Against Paramount+ Over Yellowstone Prequel Premiere Problems
By far one of the most exciting projects to come from Taylor Sheridan's multi-year development deal with Paramount is the "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1923." The series focuses on an earlier generation of the Dutton family who lived on the infamous Yellowstone ranch. In addition to giving fans of "Yellowstone" a bit of Dutton family history, the series also acts as a sequel to "1883" — the first season of which ended with the founding of the Yellowstone ranch in the spot where Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) passed away.
Looper Unearths Which New Cast Member Avatar Fans Are Most Excited About In The Way Of Water - Exclusive Survey
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally splashed into cinemas with a medley of new Na'vi . After the release of the 2009 juggernaut "Avatar," director James Cameron promised that future sequels would explore the untapped corners of Pandora. Going beyond the forest and jungles that were introduced in the first flick, Cameron spent over a decade realizing his vision for the waters of the lush moon. Pivoting from the jungle to the ocean naturally meant new characters would be joining the universe.
Scream Writer Kevin Williamson Regrets Killing Off Randy So Soon
Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) delivered the meta-commentary in "Scream" and "Scream 2," offering his expert analysis on the "rules" or horror movies to help satirize the genre while still delivering a solid scary movie franchise. Despite this importance, Randy was unceremoniously killed off in "Scream 2," which ended any chance to have him lay out new rules for the franchised as it grew alongside the everchanging horror genre.
