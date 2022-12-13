Read full article on original website
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Around 13 years have passed between the events of "Avatar" and "The Way of Water." A lot changes in over a decade, so while fans are treated to the continuing adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), there are new characters who get introduced. And it's clear these characters will play pivotal roles in the future of the franchise.
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here and, as expected, it's another game-changingly impressive visual spectacle, 13 years in the making. The sequel, which takes place approximately 13 years after the original "Avatar" (so about 2167), had a bigger budget, has a longer runtime, and utilizes new variable frame rate technology (per CNBC). Narratively, it expands the world of Pandora's lore by taking us to the Metkayina reef and introducing us to a whole population of new characters and creatures. Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have also expanded their family to include three biological children, one adopted daughter, and one stray human who's usually close by. Put simply, there's a lot of new stuff to keep track of in "Avatar 2."
Considering it took 13 years to get "Avatar: The Way of Water" in theaters following the massive success of "Avatar," it's safe to say James Cameron and his crew faced their fair share of challenges. For starters, Cameron once again had to develop all-new performance-capture technology to adequately get actors' performance in water (via The New York Times). Instead of merely hanging actors from wires to simulate weightlessness, Cameron had actors swim in a giant tank so that they actually had resistance from the water to inform their performances.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally splashed into cinemas with a medley of new Na'vi . After the release of the 2009 juggernaut "Avatar," director James Cameron promised that future sequels would explore the untapped corners of Pandora. Going beyond the forest and jungles that were introduced in the first flick, Cameron spent over a decade realizing his vision for the waters of the lush moon. Pivoting from the jungle to the ocean naturally meant new characters would be joining the universe.
One of the things that made the original "Avatar" so impressive was the lengths James Cameron went to construct an entirely new world and culture. The Na'vi, the indigenous tribe of the moon Pandora, not only have all the markers of a complex society but there are notable elements of it that have been built out with impressive consistency.
Nearly six years after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise last set sail — seemingly for good — there's renewed talk that it might make a comeback. Of course, this all depends on whether a script will ever get made. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have...
While actor Sam Worthington has headlined several projects throughout his time in Hollywood (via Rotten Tomatoes), it's no surprise that the most successful by far has ultimately been the Academy Award-winning film "Avatar." The actor has attempted to lead other franchises since his first days on Pandora, with a "Clash of the Titans" remake and a stint in the "Terminator" franchise, but all of these projects didn't have anywhere close to the same impact as "Avatar" with audiences.
Meeting the high expectations for the visuals for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was always going to be a tall task. Following James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 film, the sequel had to not only continue and build off of the grand world of Pandor created by Cameron in the first "Avatar," but it also had up the ante of its visual effects. The first film was already considered a major game changer, but a lot of time has passed since the first release, and viewers expected Cameron to use new technology to break ground yet again.
In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" made waves by revolutionizing the use of 3D, CGI, and motion capture technology in cinema and pulling off the modest feat of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie and its visually stunning scene paintings wowed audiences by presenting the most realistic fantasy setting to date, the paradisal planet of Pandora. Its plants, animals, and even its terrain were all meticulously created by Cameron and his team to look more realistic than any before, and in the process, ironically buried the movie's real actors beneath countless layers of computer-generated imagery. Sure, the Na'vi are gorgeously animated, but who are the actors beneath all the blue fur and Disney-sized cat eyes?
Since James Cameron's hiatus is officially at an end with the visually stunning "Avatar: The Way of Water" hitting theaters, the return of the big blockbuster may be on its way. Marvel has dominated the cinematic world for a decade, but auteurs like Cameron are plugging away at passion projects. And now film buffs also have Christopher Nolan's newest film to look forward to. The innovative mind behind mind-bending films such as "Memento" and — most recently — "Tenet," Nolan's return to theaters is with the story of one of World War 2's most famous figures. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular figure in "Oppenheimer," the man who made the atomic bomb possible.
Sony is officially back to take their piece of the superhero-box-office pie. No, we're not getting another "Morbius," but could you imagine the memes? Instead, the studio decided to give its Academy Award-winning animation department a couple of much-deserved sequels. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" debuted its first trailer last week,...
If there were anything fans of James Cameron's "Avatar" were understandably expecting from its long-awaited sequel, it had to be the kind of intricate world-building that made the first movie such a massive box-office smash. Cameron is no stranger to the craft of world-building, implementing it in so many iconic sci-fi and fantasy works, from the cyberpunk-lite time traveling of the first two "Terminator" films to mapping out the class stratification of a luxury steamliner in "Titanic."
Spider-Man and the multiverse have been intrinsically linked for decades now. It's resulted in a ton of great storylines in both comics and movies, and it's allowed Marvel to sell numerous Spider-Man toys with different outfits. It's a win-win for everyone involved. Of course, arguably the greatest story involving the...
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has come a long way since his first ingratiation into the Na'vi's culture. When we first meet the protagonist of "Avatar," he does not adhere to the idealism of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver). As part of the military, he blindly follows orders from Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who views the Na'vi as adversaries and wants to strip Pandora of its precious resources. Jake accepts the task of being put into an Avatar and comes to learn the Na'vi way of life. But after seeing the plight of the Na'vi up close and personal, he turns away from his marine background and fights against the military occupation.
Much like its 2009 predecessor, "Avatar: The Way of Water" had much to prove. Not only did it have to match the immense scope and technical innovation of the first "Avatar," but it also had to match or surpass that film's groundbreaking box office success. "Avatar," despite initially being predicted as a box office flop before its release (via Cinemablend), proved its naysayers wrong by breaking numerous box office records. This included becoming the first film to reach the $2 billion mark (via Bloomberg). It remains the highest-grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation (via Box Office Mojo), topping the previous record holder, James Cameron's "Titanic," another box office juggernaut that many thought would fail financially (via The Guardian).
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." After 13 years of anticipation, James Cameron has finally debuted "The Way of Water," the long-awaited sequel to "Avatar," the highest-grossing film of all time (via The Numbers). Will the sequel live up the financial expectations set up by the first? For now, it remains to be seen, as the film's domestic gross rests at $134 million, behind industry expectations, per The Hollywood Reporter. The sci-fi spectacle has a long way to go before it turns a profit as Deadline estimates "The Way of Water" has a price tag of $460 million, making it the most expensive movie of all time.
Even as the series passes the midway point for its fifth season, "Yellowstone" still seems to be going on strong, at least in the ratings department (via Parrot Analytics). The flagship show remains popular and spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" are also drawing acclaim from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). As the franchise continues to expand outward, it seems like creator Taylor Sheridan may be the secret sauce for success as far as the Paramount Network is concerned.
Audiences are ready for another Pandora adventure, and director James Cameron is more than happy to oblige. The filmmaker will be debuting the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 13 years after the original became an instant box-office success. Its story sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) building a family as they respect Na'vi traditions; dangers from the past threaten their way of life as the couple fight side-by-side with new allies.
Director-writer Damien Chazelle's new movie, "Babylon," is a massive three-hour epic set in 1920s Hollywood, just as the Golden Age of silent films was nearing its end and the advent of sound was about to revolutionize the industry. The film is both a celebration and a critique of Hollywood's penchant for excess and debauchery, at a time when much of Los Angeles was still dusty farmland and the studios operated as maverick creative operations instead of corporate content factories.
Moviegoers are now returning to the world of Pandora more than a decade after it was introduced in "Avatar." The 2009 film garnered three wins and nine nominations at the Academy Awards in 2010. And now, fans can experience its highly anticipated sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film introduced Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a Marine who joins an operation that's infiltrating Pandora because it's the home to a valuable mineral known as unobtainium. As part of the mission, Jake and his teammates take on the likeness of the Na'vi, the inhabitants of Pandora. While learning about the culture, Jake becomes smitten with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the two ultimately help take down the operation that's threatening the Na'vi's home.
