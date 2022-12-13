Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, […]
Jerry Bruckheimer Insists Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Happening
Nearly six years after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise last set sail — seemingly for good — there's renewed talk that it might make a comeback. Of course, this all depends on whether a script will ever get made. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have...
Loki Cast Promises An Even Wilder And Wackier Season 2
The last fans saw of the main characters of "Loki," they all had vastly different paths they were embarking on. Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is out somewhere in the Multiverse and determined to find free-will. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is lost and confused, having finally fulfilled her mission of finding and killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). Meanwhile, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is trying to figure out what has changed in the Multiverse now that He Who Remains is gone, and he is back with the Time Variance Authority (TVA); however, Mobius (Owen Wilson) has no idea who Loki is anymore, or what they've been through together. Basically, Season 1 left fans with even more questions.
Scream Writer Kevin Williamson Regrets Killing Off Randy So Soon
Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) delivered the meta-commentary in "Scream" and "Scream 2," offering his expert analysis on the "rules" or horror movies to help satirize the genre while still delivering a solid scary movie franchise. Despite this importance, Randy was unceremoniously killed off in "Scream 2," which ended any chance to have him lay out new rules for the franchised as it grew alongside the everchanging horror genre.
Steven Spielberg Hates The Role Jaws Played In Increased Shark Killings
The 1975 megahit "Jaws" birthed a shark-fueled hysteria as people's fear of the ocean-dwelling predators was dialed up to one hundred, and director Steven Spielberg isn't happy about it. During an interview with the BBC's Desert Island (via The Hollywood Reporter), Spielberg opened up about filming the shark-led blockbuster and how director Alfred Hitchcock influenced some of the scariest moments in "Jaws," which featured a great white shark terrorizing a popular beachside town.
Why Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Hopes To Channel Daniel Radcliffe's Career
"Stranger Things" has been a viewer sensation throughout its first four seasons on Netflix. Season 4 accrued a massive 1.4 billion viewing hours during its first 28 days of release (per Variety), proving once again that it's easily one of the most popular English-language shows on the streaming service — or anywhere. There are arguably many reasons for its consistently high levels of viewership, such as the 1980s setting and the nostalgia factor that goes along with it. Or perhaps it's the diverse and relatable cast of characters, especially the young friend group that "Stranger Things" mostly centers around.
The Only Things Yellowstone Fans Seemed To Like About The Midseason Finale Were The Cameos
Even as the series passes the midway point for its fifth season, "Yellowstone" still seems to be going on strong, at least in the ratings department (via Parrot Analytics). The flagship show remains popular and spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" are also drawing acclaim from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). As the franchise continues to expand outward, it seems like creator Taylor Sheridan may be the secret sauce for success as far as the Paramount Network is concerned.
Johnny Galecki's Sense Of Humor Landed Him The Role Of Rusty In National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Without a doubt, watching "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a time-honored holiday tradition thanks to its endlessly memorable moments. You never stop laughing at Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his eagerness to pull off his "big family Christmas" with his parents, in-laws, wife, and children all under the same roof.
How Henry Cavill's Superman Announcement Fell Apart In Less Than 2 Months
Looking up at the sky, you might spot a bird or a plane, but you definitely won't find Henry Cavill playing Superman. The actor who has been the undisputed "Man of Steel" on the big screen for almost a decade has unceremoniously admitted that he's parting ways with the famed DC Comics role. The news comes as a shock for fans who have only recently had their hope renewed when Cavill returned as the Kryptonian in a post-credit cameo in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
1923 Viewers Were All Rage Against Paramount+ Over Yellowstone Prequel Premiere Problems
By far one of the most exciting projects to come from Taylor Sheridan's multi-year development deal with Paramount is the "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1923." The series focuses on an earlier generation of the Dutton family who lived on the infamous Yellowstone ranch. In addition to giving fans of "Yellowstone" a bit of Dutton family history, the series also acts as a sequel to "1883" — the first season of which ended with the founding of the Yellowstone ranch in the spot where Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) passed away.
Avatar Fans Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over Spider's Role In The Way Of Water
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Around 13 years have passed between the events of "Avatar" and "The Way of Water." A lot changes in over a decade, so while fans are treated to the continuing adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), there are new characters who get introduced. And it's clear these characters will play pivotal roles in the future of the franchise.
Amir Wilson Wants To Share Scenes With James McAvoy On His Dark Materials - Exclusive
As TV shows come to an end, it's difficult not to daydream about all of the storylines that could have been during a series' run. Fans are certainly familiar with this concept, but actors feel this more than anyone — especially when they haven't had a chance to work with all of their co-stars.
How Guillermo Del Toro Made Pinocchio A Tale Worth Revisiting
"Pinocchio?" Been there, done that — and then some. Hollywood has told, retold, and then told again every classic fairytale so many times that it's hard to imagine a new take on a familiar story being worth revisiting at all, much less adding something new to our understanding of the original. Filmmakers have so frequently proclaimed, "You may think you know this story, but you actually don't know it all," that this promise seems like noise in the crowd, another entry in a catalog alongside the likes of everything from "Snow White and the Huntsman" to "Maleficent" to "Once Upon a Time."
Spider-Man 2099 Won't Be The Villain Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Sony is officially back to take their piece of the superhero-box-office pie. No, we're not getting another "Morbius," but could you imagine the memes? Instead, the studio decided to give its Academy Award-winning animation department a couple of much-deserved sequels. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" debuted its first trailer last week,...
1923 Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor After An Amazing Premiere
Paramount+ is officially going all in on the "Yellowstone" franchise. The Western drama continues to grow, with more and more spinoffs coming to the studio's streaming service. The latest spin-off, "1923," is another prequel series that brings even more prominent names to the "Yellowstone" universe with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Over 200 Unique Spider-Folk Were Designed For Across The Spider-Verse
Spider-Man and the multiverse have been intrinsically linked for decades now. It's resulted in a ton of great storylines in both comics and movies, and it's allowed Marvel to sell numerous Spider-Man toys with different outfits. It's a win-win for everyone involved. Of course, arguably the greatest story involving the...
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Foresee A Budding Romance Between Spider And Kiri
"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new crop of characters to the ever-expanding world of Pandora. While much of the film does focus on the returning Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from 2009's "Avatar," the majority of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi fantasy epic follows Sully's children and their new found friends from the ocean-dwelling Metkayina tribe. But, as interesting as it is to see how Sully's biological family — consisting of Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — adapt to their new home, possibly the most intriguing of these new additions are not genetically linked to Sully's family whatsoever.
Netflix's That '90s Show - What We Know So Far
During its 8-season run from 1998 to 2006, "That '70s Show" became a flagship series for Fox. Nostalgic but not overly sentimental, fans were enamored with the show's easy, lived-in sense of humor and the reliable chemistry between the Forman family and the gaggle of teens who hung out in their Wisconsin basement. Critics were impressed too, and the series picked up 16 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations during its time on the air (via IMDb). "That '70s Show" then continued a successful run in both syndication and on the streamer Netflix.
John Krasinski And Wendell Pierce On The Necessary Perils Of Following Jack Ryan's Instincts In Season 3 - Exclusive Interview
Season 3 of Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" is here, and once again, it's high time for our favorite CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) to dive into action and get to the bottom of a bigger mystery. The series' third season sees Russian Soviet Union loyalists work to bring back the Sokol Project, an unused plan to use nuclear armament and assassinations to reconfigure the power of the global order, solidifying Soviet power. Such a series of maneuvers would cause massive death and upheaval, so of course, the CIA opposes the deadly project. When Ryan is wrongly implicated after an op gone wrong, he goes rogue, trying to get to the bottom of the conspiracy as a fugitive from the CIA itself.
His Dark Materials' James McAvoy Describes Lord Asriel As 'A Posh, English Indiana Jones' - Exclusive
It's time for fans and actors alike to say goodbye to "His Dark Materials," but not before a farewell season. Season 3 of the fan-favorite series is well underway, and we are finally seeing the culmination of Lord Asriel's plans. And while fans love Asriel and his posh yet dastardly ways, no one cares about this character more than James McAvoy himself. So, how does the actor describe Lord Asriel? Well, he's taking a page from Harrison Ford's book, with a little British twist.
