Court Makes Finding On Competency Of Man Charged Following Shooting Incident
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has made a finding regarding the competency of Michael Johnson, the man who was charged criminally following a shooting incident in Burnett County in September 2022.
Two People Discovered Deceased In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY — Two people were discovered deceased after dispatch received a call of two people being found slumped over in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received...
Barron County Seeking Applicants For District 4 Supervisor
BARRON COUNTY -- The County of Barron is seeking applicants for District 4 Supervisor following the death of Terry Lee, according to a press release from Barron County. Due to the death of Terry Lee, County Board Supervisor in District 4, there is a vacancy on the Barron County Board of Supervisors.
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin
HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
The Shell Lake Laker Weekly News - Dec. 16, 2022
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
Double whammy: Local woman loses two homes in two months
A fire took the permanent residence of a Phillips woman two months after she lost her summer home to a hurricane.Photo bySandy Krueger. In late September, Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Its destruction left one Phillips resident, Sandy Krueger, without her summer home that she purchased in July 2022. It was located in Port Charlotte, northwest of Fort Myers. It was eight miles from the house of her eldest son, DJ, who is a graduate of Prentice High School. DJ's house survived the hurricane.
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
Join Ben & Fitzy Live Tuesday Morning, Dec. 20th
SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their next episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live Tuesday morning!. The show is scheduled to start at 8:30a on Tuesday, December 19, 2022, on DrydenWire's Facebook page.
Over 20 Grams Of Fentanyl Seized From Man On Parole For Heroin Charges
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- St. Croix Tribal PD seized over 20 grams of fentanyl during an investigation at the Hertel Express Casino, leading to the arrest of Brandon Paul Price, and Tasha Marie King. Felony charges have now been filed against both Brandon and Tasha.
Court Sentences 2 Of 4 People Charged Following Burnett County Drug Bust
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) – The Court has sentenced Jacqueline Duncan and Christopher Merrill, 2 of the 4 people charged that were criminally following a drug bust in Burnett County in September 2022 during which St. Croix Tribal K-9 assisted with locating controlled substances.
Life In Prison For Western Wisconsin Killer
It’s life in prison for the second man convicted of killing a pair of grandparents in Rusk County back in 2020. A judge yesterday sentenced 23-year-old Adam Rosolowski to life with the possibility of parole for the murders of his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Police say the younger...
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
The Best Wisconsin Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
'Merry Christmas!' - This Week's Deals From Schmitz's Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
