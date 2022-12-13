Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
End of the GOAT debate: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time, win or lose the World Cup final
Lionel Messi leading Argentina out in the final of his last World Cup, trying to win the only significant trophy that has eluded him over the course of football’s greatest ever career. The arc feels too narratively perfect to trust. Elite sport is always more brutal than it is...
Sporting News
World Cup final live: Argentina vs France score, highlights, result from 2022 FIFA championship
By now the world is intimately familiar with the stakes of the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France: a 35-year-old Lionel Messi is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. Standing in Messi's way from the trophy in...
Sporting News
How much money does World Cup winner get for winning the final? Prize in store for 2022 FIFA champions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it's also one of the richest. While teams are mainly just desperate to lift the holy grail of football, success on the world stage also comes with a handsome financial reward. As an event that...
Sporting News
Angel Di Maria cries in celebration after scoring World Cup final goal: Argentina winger is final MVP so far
Angel Di Maria hadn't yet made a start in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup prior to Sunday's final. He proceeded to set the game alight for Argentina. Slaloming down the left flank for La Albiceleste, Di Maria was a menace. With a series of clever flicks and deceptive passes, the Juventus man was the star of the show in the first half against France.
Sporting News
What time is World Cup final starting in Canada? Argentina vs. France schedule, kickoff details for 2022 championship
In 2014, Argentina made the World Cup final, falling to Brazil. In 2018, France knocked off Croatia to win the World Cup. In 2022, it is Argentina vs. France to decide it all. One of the best players in the world meets one of the strongest teams in the world, as Lionel Messi and Argentina face Kylian Mbappe and France today in the 2022 FIFA soccer championship.
Sporting News
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi World Cup goal record: Argentina star first player to score in every round of modern-format tournament
Another game, another record for Lionel Messi – not that the Argentina captain will have been thinking about this one in the slightest as he opened the scoring for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's emphatic first-half penalty beyond France goalkeeper...
Sporting News
Sports world reacts to Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup final victory over France
The World Cup final between Argentina and France will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the tournament. Likewise, the star players of this final, Lionel Messi for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe for France, put on the performance of a lifetime. The former scored two goals, including a go-ahead goal in the 108th minute.
Sporting News
Why is Julian Alvarez called 'Spider'? Explaining nickname for Argentina and Man City's World Cup star
If a forward playing in Manchester City's first team can be termed a relative unknown, Julian Alvarez has made his abilities crystal clear during a sensational debut FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina. The 22-year-old was directly involved in five goals between the group stage and the final, netting four...
Sporting News
What channel is Croatia vs Morocco on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup third place game on TV
Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Belgium were all slain by Croatia and Morocco. Now, the tournament's chief giant-killers clash for third place. The Atlas Lions' history-making run was finally ended at the semifinals by the defending champions, as France edged a determined Moroccan side. Croatia's lack of a goalscoring force finally...
Sporting News
Croatia vs. Morocco final score, result: Orsic wonderstrike gives Modric World Cup farewell bronze
Mislav Orsic's sublime goal towards the end of the first half gave Croatia a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third-place playoff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco were without key defenders Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui and they began uncertainly before Josko Gvardiol converted a smartly worked set piece in the seventh minute. But Morocco centre-back Achraf Dari was left unmarked to hit back immediately.
Sporting News
Where is Sergio Aguero? Explaining what happened to Argentina striker who retired due to heart issue and is now a Twitch star
The last time Argentina and France faced each other in a World Cup, Sergio Aguero scored a goal in that game, though it counted for little as La Albiceleste lost 4-3 and were eliminated from the World Cup. The sides face off once again, this time in the final, yet...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Sporting News
What channel is 2022 World Cup final on? Argentina vs France TV details in Australia for FIFA showpiece
After 63 matches in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has arrived. Reigning champions France are one win away from defending their title but must stop an Argentina side looking to send off Lionel Messi with one of few trophies that have eluded him to date. This final match...
Sporting News
Explaining why Argentina World Cup final win vs France was the greatest game in FIFA men's history
In the space of a half-hour, the debate morphed as quickly as Kylian Mbappe covers ground on the pitch. Was this the best World Cup final ever? Too limiting. Was this the best World Cup game ever? Same problem. Was this the best soccer game ever? Or maybe even the...
Sporting News
Kylian Mbappe historic World Cup hat trick: France star becomes second player to nab three goals in FIFA championship
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kylian Mbappe put on the performance of a lifetime in Sunday's World Cup final, bagging three goals to singlehandedly push France to penalties before falling short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mbappe bookended a sensational volley in the 82nd minute with two penalties, etching...
Sporting News
LeBron James, Trae Young, NBA players react to World Cup Final between Argentina and France
The entire world was tuned into the World Cup Final between Argentina and France on Sunday, including some of the biggest stars in the NBA. Of course, there were players pulling for their native countries, like Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili rooting for Argentina and long-time veterans Nic Batum and Evan Fournier cheering for France. But other players like superstar forward LeBron James, All-Star guard Trae Young and known soccer fan Josh Hart were also locked in on the action.
Sporting News
'Absolute disgrace' - World reacts to A-League Men madness as investigation begins after fan attack
An ugly pitch invasion during the Melbourne Derby on Saturday night has gone global with Australian football left reeling. The A-League Men (ALM) game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was suspended and eventually abandoned after just 20 minutes as a result of fans storming onto the field. City goalkeeper...
Comments / 0