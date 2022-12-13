ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Angel Di Maria cries in celebration after scoring World Cup final goal: Argentina winger is final MVP so far

Angel Di Maria hadn't yet made a start in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup prior to Sunday's final. He proceeded to set the game alight for Argentina. Slaloming down the left flank for La Albiceleste, Di Maria was a menace. With a series of clever flicks and deceptive passes, the Juventus man was the star of the show in the first half against France.
What time is World Cup final starting in Canada? Argentina vs. France schedule, kickoff details for 2022 championship

In 2014, Argentina made the World Cup final, falling to Brazil. In 2018, France knocked off Croatia to win the World Cup. In 2022, it is Argentina vs. France to decide it all. One of the best players in the world meets one of the strongest teams in the world, as Lionel Messi and Argentina face Kylian Mbappe and France today in the 2022 FIFA soccer championship.
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Sports world reacts to Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup final victory over France

The World Cup final between Argentina and France will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the tournament. Likewise, the star players of this final, Lionel Messi for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe for France, put on the performance of a lifetime. The former scored two goals, including a go-ahead goal in the 108th minute.
Croatia vs. Morocco final score, result: Orsic wonderstrike gives Modric World Cup farewell bronze

Mislav Orsic's sublime goal towards the end of the first half gave Croatia a 2-1 win over Morocco in the third-place playoff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco were without key defenders Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui and they began uncertainly before Josko Gvardiol converted a smartly worked set piece in the seventh minute. But Morocco centre-back Achraf Dari was left unmarked to hit back immediately.
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost

Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
LeBron James, Trae Young, NBA players react to World Cup Final between Argentina and France

The entire world was tuned into the World Cup Final between Argentina and France on Sunday, including some of the biggest stars in the NBA. Of course, there were players pulling for their native countries, like Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili rooting for Argentina and long-time veterans Nic Batum and Evan Fournier cheering for France. But other players like superstar forward LeBron James, All-Star guard Trae Young and known soccer fan Josh Hart were also locked in on the action.

