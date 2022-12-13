NYC metro area tops list of US cities with longest commutes: study

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — If you think your commute in the New York metropolitan area was unnaturally long, you’re probably right, according to a new report from a transit technology company.

Moovit, an app developer, released their 2022 Global Transport Report which showed commuting time in the New York metro area took 58 minutes on average, longer than any other city the report analyzed.

The last time Moovit released their study, in 2020, that number was a little shorter, coming in second at 54 minutes. That year, Miami took first place with 58 minute average commutes. The 2022 report expanded the New York metro area to include portions of Connecticut.

Moovit public transport report infographic Photo credit Moovit

Moovit analyzed 10 metropolitan regions in the country for the report which included Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue.

Tied for second place in the longest commute category are Washington, D.C. and Chicago with trips averaging 57 minutes. Pittsburgh came in with the shortest average commute at 45 minutes.

Since 2020, the average length of travel used public transit in the U.S. has increased by 14 percent. Two years ago, commuters were traveling about 4.9 miles on average daily. This year, that number is now 5.6 miles on average.