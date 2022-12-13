Read full article on original website
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
A couple with 22 active Airbnb properties that bring in $1.3 million in annual revenue said on YouTube that they're planning to 'quit' the platform because they want 'more control'
Sara and Tony Robinson outlined six ways they're trying to get more direct bookings, though they said they will keep their listings live on Airbnb.
Elon Musk could lose control of Tesla if the automaker's stock keeps tumbling, ex-Facebook security chief says
Elon Musk could face activist investors pushing for a new Tesla CEO if the stock keeps falling, ex-Facebook executive Alex Stamos said.
There's a growing chance your next electric car will be built by the same company as your iPhone
No, we're not talking about the long-rumored Apple Car. Foxconn, a huge Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer, is getting into the EV game.
Elon Musk responded to a Twitter user claiming not to own a home when asked if he'd be subjected to FBI raids
The Tesla CEO sold all of the seven homes he owned for a total of $128 million over a year ago. He's since been staying in a small house in Texas.
Amazon helped rescue the Ukrainian government and economy using suitcase-sized hard drives brought in over the Polish border: 'You can't take out the cloud with a cruise missile'
Additional details have been revealed about the Amazon Web Service initiative that prompted Zelenskyy to award the company the Ukrainian peace prize.
