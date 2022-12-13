Argentina vs Croatia player ratings as Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez book World Cup final place

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to devastating effect as Argentina dispatched Croatia 3-0 to earn a place in the World Cup final.

The Albiceleste were given a controversial penalty when Livakovic collided with Alvarez, and Messi smashed high into the roof of the net to break the deadlock.

And it was soon 2-0 when Alvarez carried the ball the length of the field before capitalising on a kind deflection and poking past the goalkeeper.

The game was finished with just over 20 minutes remaining when Messi dribbled past Josko Gvardiol and cut back for Alvarez to convert, ensuring a comfortable conclusion to this semi-final.

Here are the player ratings from the Lusail Stadium:

Argentina player ratings

E Martinez 6: Good handling to collect Croatia balls into the box, but had little else to do. An easy day’s work for the Villa stopper.

Molina 7: Sloppy in possession as Argentina attempted to play out from the back early, but grew into the game and a really brilliant run to aid Alvarez for the key second goal, which opened up the space and forced Croatia to commit to challenges.

Romero 5: Very late challenge early on but settled down thereafter.

Otamendi 5: Read the game well, stepping out from the back, but still has some mad moments, like the clumsy hack on Petkovic, has a moment that will scare Argentina fans each game.

Tagliafico 6: Good workrate and defended soundly, gives Scaloni a decision to make for the final.

E Fernandez 6: Gorgeous through ball for Tagliafico and stung Lovakovic’s hands with a solid hit inside the half an hour.

De Paul 6: Solid in the midfield, breaking things up and getting Argentina moving.

Paredes 5: Not a lot of production on the ball, but works hard and keeps the shape required.

Mac Allister 7: Great little flick-on to force Livakovic into a top save. Super engine and great vision to go long when Argentina soaked up pressure and hit Croatia on the break.

Messi 9: Thumps the penalty home into the roof of the net, then a beautiful dribble and assist for Alvarez to make it 3-0. He has his shot at a crowning moment to a legendary career.

Alvarez 9: Quick off the mark and beats Livakovic to earn the penalty. A mazy run and clinical finish for the second, then good movement and a calm head to keep the ball low for the third.

Croatia player ratings

Livakovic 5: Tough position but clatters Alvarez to concede the penalty. Great save to deny Mac Allister later on though.

Juranovic 5: A really poor attempt to clear for the Alvarez goal, not able to burst forward like he did against Brazil.

Lovren 5: Gorgeous long ball over the top to Juranovic early on, but held a sloppy line and his marking was poor in the move that led to conceding a penalty.

Gvardiol 5: Comfortable on the ball but couldn’t cope with Messi for the third goal.

Sosa 5: Pushed up high and offered plenty in possession early on, but a shocking attempt to tackle Alvarez for the second goal. Subbed at half-time.

Brozovic 5: Struggled for rhythm and was sacrificed early in second half.

Modric 6: Operating from deep following Argentina’s lead, moved it quick but couldn’t find the right ball to open up the opponent.

Kovacic 7: Brilliant carrying the ball out from the back and riding challenges, but lacked support.

Pasalic 4: No influence in final third and was picked off while tracking back. Subbed at the half.

Kramaric 5: Struggled to get into the game, but service was bad.

Perisic 4: Poor delivery in the final third, despite getting into a couple of good positions, epitomised Croatia’s lack of cutting edge.