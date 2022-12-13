Read full article on original website
WTVC
McMinn County Sheriff warns drivers of roofing nails intentionally dumped on roads
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Sunday night McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy posted a warning for drivers in the area. Sheriff Guy says deputies and TDOT responded to several incidents over the last week regarding large numbers of roofing nails being dumped on local roadways. Sheriff Guy says the deputies...
WTVC
Firefighters work to put out flames at Long John Silvers in Kimball on Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a commercial fire in Kimball, Tennessee. We received several viewer tips that the Long John Silvers located at 380 Kimball Crossing Drive caught fire around 11 a.m. Sunday. We have reached out to the Kimball Fire Department for...
WTVC
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVC
Chattanooga firefighters extinguish a structure fire on Dodds Avenue Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue Friday night. The building on fire was an abandoned and condemned structure, according to CFD. CFD says defensive operations were used to put out the flames. There were...
WTVC
Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon now recovering at Chattanooga Zoo
JASPER, Tenn. — An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. John Stokes received a phone call from his friend Amy Wallace about an injured bald eagle near the shore at the Hales Bar Marina on Nickajack Lake. Wallace knew they were out on the water at the time.
WTVC
Fire guts police department: What was burned, what wasn't in Cohutta Sunday morning
COHUTTA, Ga. — We're getting a clearer picture on Monday of how much damage Sunday morning's fire at the Cohutta, Georgia Police Department caused. The fire destroyed the building that houses Cohutta Police, along with Rhyne & Sons, a private business. No one was hurt, and there's still no...
WTVC
Chattanooga man hit by vehicle on East 3rd Street Friday night in critical condition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police were advised of a man hit by a vehicle and laying in the middle of the road Friday night around 10:18 p.m. CPD says they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street where they found the man. The vehicle involved in the...
WTVC
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
WTVC
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
WTVC
Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" after Sunday morning fire
COHUTTA, Ga. — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
WTVC
Cleveland man arrested in Collegedale for "felony amount" of meth, fentanyl and marijuana
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A Cleveland, Tennessee man was arrested in Collegedale Thursday after police say they found a "felony amount" of drugs in his vehicle. According to the Collegedale Police Department, William Duncan was pulled over for an equipment violation near the Arby's off Lee Highway. During the traffic...
WTVC
MaryEllen Locher Foundation scholarship deadline approaches
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cindy Pare and Madison Sims talk about how the deadline to submit an application for a 2023-2024 scholarship is February 17. Stay connected with MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund. 423-495-4124. Cynthia_Pare@memorial.org. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Chattanooga community leaders help teens and young adults find a job this winter break.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Keeping teens and young adults out of violence is important to Chattanooga Community leaders during winter break. One way that community leaders are doing that is by helping them apply for jobs. Dr. Chris Sands, the Executive Director for Gun Violence and Community Safety, wants to...
WTVC
Here's how to protect your home, prevent costly repairs as freezing temps head our way
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As freezing temperatures approach, its important to not only protect your wallet but your home. Friday we spoke to an expert about what you can do to prevent expensive repairs this winter. "Here you are with no heating, no air, and you're going to be out...
WTVC
Dance Tonight Chattanooga Ballroom Dance Studio: Feel the Burn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Here today with dance tonight studio is instructor Casey Haywood to teach us some moves. For more information go to dancetonightchattanooga.com.
WTVC
"This is a crisis:" Critical blood donations for people with Sickle Cell Anemia lacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic disorder that experts say disproportionately impacts those of African American descent. And one Chattanooga pastor says critical blood donations for those with this disorder are seriously lacking. Both the pastor and the President and CEO of Chattanooga's Blood Assurance says...
