East Ridge, TN

Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" after Sunday morning fire

COHUTTA, Ga. — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
MaryEllen Locher Foundation scholarship deadline approaches

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cindy Pare and Madison Sims talk about how the deadline to submit an application for a 2023-2024 scholarship is February 17. Stay connected with MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund. 423-495-4124. Cynthia_Pare@memorial.org. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
