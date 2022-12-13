It Starts On The Page: Read A Script From Netflix’s Ryan Murphy Serial Killer Anthology ‘Dahmer’

Ryan Murphy dove deep into the psyche of a serial killer with his latest project, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story . The 10-episode series is the first installment of a pending anthology series where Murphy intends to explore different killers each season.

The first season, which focuses solely on Jeffrey Dahmer, premiered in September and stars Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer. It has largely been considered a smash, quickly becoming one of Netflix ’s most-viewed series of all time. Dahmer racked up more than 1 billion hours viewed within 60 days on the platform, and the anthology has been renewed for two additional seasons .

The sixth episode of Dahmer , titled “Silenced,” is the latest installment of It Starts on the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Dahmer , which is largely told from the point of view of the notorious serial killer’s victims, dives deeply into his multi-year killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go, highlighting police incompetence and apathy that allowed the killer to go unchecked for so long.

“Silenced” was written by Janet Mock and David McMillan and directed by Paris Barclay. The episode focuses on the story of an aspiring model named Tony (Rodney Burford), who moves to Madison, WI and meets Dahmer at a bar, beginning a relationship through handwritten notes that takes a dark turn.

