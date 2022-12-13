Shania Twain Channels Mrs. Potts in 6-Inch Versace Heels & Purple Dress for ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special

Shania Twain will take on the infamous role of Mrs. Potts in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” which will air on the network on Dec. 15. To promote the musical project, the country singer dressed up in purple, inspired by Mrs. Potts’ colors.

The “Any Man of Mine” singer’s dress featured a long-sleeve silhouette with a bustier top and a ruffled neckline. Twain accessorized with gold diamond dangle earrings and a pair of sparkling rings with purple-toned gems.

The singer kept her honey brown hair in a voluminous softly waved style complimenting her glowing makeup that featured a sparkling eye and a nude lip.

Twain completed the look with a pair of purple satin platforms by Versace. The style featured towering heels reaching 6 inches in height. The shoes also had an embellished ankle strap that was fastened with a gold buckle.

For her stage performance as Mrs. Potts, Twain switched to a more pot-like ensemble. Her costume featured a light blue Victorian-like corset with lace long-sleeve cuffs and gold embroidered lining.

She switched her brown hair for platinum blond wavy locks which were decorated with a purple embroidered hat that resembled a teapot top.

The entire cast is working with Emmy-winning costume designer Marina Toybina who has also created looks for Carrie Underwood , Usher, and many stars on “The Masked Singer.”

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” features Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones and Leo Abelo Perry who will play Chip, Mrs. Potts’ son. Musicians H.E.R. and Josh Groban will take center stage as the leads Belle and Beast. The two-hour reimaging of the beloved Disney story will air on ABC on Dec. 15 and on Disney+ the next day.

