5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
Abbott renews COVID-19 Disaster Declaration
Over the weekend, Governor Gregg Abbott extended the COVID-19 disaster declaration. This will enable counties to any of all available state resources to cope with COVID-19. The declaration was first made on March 13, 2020, and has been renewed 32 times since. So far, there's been more than 92,000 deaths...
5.3 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in West Texas
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake struck West Texas on Friday afternoon. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has just been recorded, near Midland-Odessa at 5:35 pm. This makes it the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas history.
WEATHER ALERT DAYS: Dangerous wind chills late this week
A blast of arctic air will impact much of the continental United States later this week. This will send temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero in many locations. Here in the southern plains, we'll see a variety of weather. A true BLUE NORTHER will impact much of Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move into the panhandles on Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping temperatures 30 degrees in just a matter of hours. Thursday and Friday will be Weather Alert Days. While it appears that things may be dry with this system now, that could change. We are expecting some heavy snow in Oklahoma from OKC to Tulsa. However, we could still see some isolated snow showers develop on Thursday evening into Friday in the panhandles behind this front.
January 6 defendant arrested for allegedly planning to kill FBI agents
A Tennessee man was arrested for allegedly planning to kill FBI agents who had investigated him. Edward Kelley was already facing charges in connection to the January 6th Capitol Insurrection. Now the Justice Department says he, and Austin Carter, had a list of 37 law enforcement members to assassinate. They...
Sheriff's Office looking for 4 persons of interest after body found in field near Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — The Curry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating four persons of interest after a man's body was found in a field south of Clovis. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the intersection of Curry Roads K and 8 to check on a man laying in a field.
