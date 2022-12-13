ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

John Cena, Jason Momoa Teaming for Rowdy Action Comedy ‘Killer Vacation’ at Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
 6 days ago
Pack your protein powder — John Cena and Jason Momoa are attached to star in the rowdy new action comedy “Killer Vacation.”

Warner Bros. has recruited the musclebound actors for the feature project, plot details for which are currently under wraps (though we imagine it involves a holiday gone wrong). The pair met on the set of the upcoming conclusions to the “Fast and the Furious” franchise and were looking to take their natural chemistry to another film, sources say.

Those familiar with the project compared it to fun, splashy adventures like “True Lies.” The “Killer” script was written by Mark and Brian Gunn, and the project will be produced by John Rickard and Peter Safran. The film was packaged and set up at the studio before Safran took the reins with James Gunn at WB’s DC Films Unit.

Momoa, of course, is a major ingredient in all things DC, having appeared as Aquaman in several films. He is set to reprise his role as the King of Atlantis in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Momoa also recently starred in another Warner Bros. release, “Dune.” Safran is a producer on “Aquaman.”

Cena appeared in “The Suicide Squad” and its HBO Max spinoff, “Peacemaker” (his dance sequence in tighty whities was a highlight of this or any TV season). Safran and Gunn were intimately involved in all things Peacemaker with Gunn creating the character for Cena and then conceiving of the spinoff. Cena next stars in “Freelance,” an upcoming American action-comedy film directed by “Taken’s” Pierre Morel. The vacation space has been kind to him, as his Hulu original “Vacation Friends” was such a pandemic-era hit, the sequel “Honeymoon Friends” is currently in development.

Both stars are repped by WME.

