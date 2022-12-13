ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

'GMA3' hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'will remain off-air' pending internal review

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rYp4_0jhNoH6l00

"Good Morning America" anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will remain off the air while ABC News conducts an iternal review of their off-air romantic relationship.

The ABC News co-hosts, who were recently accused of cheating on their spouses with each other, anchor the daily news program's third hour and have been off the air for weeks since their relationship came to light in late November.

According to an email to staffers obtained Tuesday by The Times, ABC News president Kim Godwin addressed the broadcast brouhaha swirling around the anchors and dogging the network.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin wrote. "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism," Godwin wrote.

ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, and journalists DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have filled in on "GMA 3: What You Need to Know” opposite regular co-host Jennifer Ashton. When Benitez and Ramos first stepped in last week, Ramos reported at the top of the hour that Robach and Holmes "have the day off." (The pair have not been suspended, The Times has confirmed.)

That episode aired just days after Page Six reported that Robach , 49, and Holmes, 45 — both married to other people — had been engaged in “an alleged months-long affair,” and the Daily Mail published photos of the co-workers getting close in New York City.

Holmes and Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts and have remained silent since the initial allegations and photos surfaced.

The fill-ins are expected to change based on availability.

Earlier this month, Godwin informed her staff that Robach and Holmes would be temporarily taken off the air as the network navigated the scandal.

“I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said on an editorial call.

“These decisions are not easy, they’re not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority ... the people here at ABC. ... I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 29

I Said What I Said
5d ago

WTF ABC folded to the internet bs. 1st of all it ain't nobody's business. 2nd These two people were legally separated. 3rd See my 1st point.

Reply
8
Davidtom
5d ago

Wow, well it there privacy on what they want to do , nowadays it happens everywhere. I'm just saying. they are adults, they know the risk ..

Reply
8
Sierra Life
5d ago

I like them both as Newscasters ...Affair their business ... That said, both being married & taking place in the same workplace not good ... Add the factor Holmes allegedly has a reputation for having affairs ... Well I feel for the Spouses & wish all the best including Robach & Holmes ... Never good fratenizing @ work

Reply(1)
5
Related
RadarOnline

'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair

As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
shefinds

Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair

Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
Popculture

Major News Anchor Makes Career Switch at End of the Year

Judy Woodruff will leave PBS NewsHour at the end of the year. Woodruff's plans to leave the venerable news program were first reported back in May, but it was not until November that she publicly confirmed her plans. PBS named Woodruff's two replacements, PBS NewsHour chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. Woodruff plans to continue working at PBS through at least the 2024 elections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
RadarOnline

‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair

20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Daily Mail

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money

The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
RadarOnline

Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts

Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
484K+
Followers
77K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy