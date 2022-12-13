Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide.

Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022.

Oliver was charged with the following:

robbery

use of a firearm during a felony

possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident that ended in the death

According to a press release, the incident occurred at a home on the 300 block of Halifax Road in Danville at approximately 4:19 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Duffy with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Duffy died at the scene.

Investigators report they were searching for Oliver and a 14-year-old who was involved in the incident. The next day Danville Police announced they arrested the teen and charged them with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Oliver is being transported to the Danville City Jail.

Danville Police say they would like to thank the members of the United States Marshal Service and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for assisting them with the arrest.

