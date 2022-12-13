ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide

WFXR
WFXR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJ12U_0jhNo7Mk00

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide.

Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022.

Oliver was charged with the following:

  • robbery
  • use of a firearm during a felony
  • possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident that ended in the death
Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

According to a press release, the incident occurred at a home on the 300 block of Halifax Road in Danville at approximately 4:19 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Duffy with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Duffy died at the scene.

Investigators report they were searching for Oliver and a 14-year-old who was involved in the incident. The next day Danville Police announced they arrested the teen and charged them with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

One teen arrested, another still wanted in connection with Danville homicide

Oliver is being transported to the Danville City Jail.

Danville Police say they would like to thank the members of the United States Marshal Service and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for assisting them with the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Thefts from cars increasing in Danville

There have been more than 20 incidents of items being stolen from vehicles all over the City of Danville since Dec. 1, and the Danville Police Department continues to urge residents to lock their cars and not to leave valuables unattended inside. The latest rash of thefts have occurred between...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Vehicle Break-ins on the Rise in Danville

Vehicle break-ins have been on the rise in Danville in 2022 and that trend has continued in December. As of Friday, the Danville Police Department has reported 22 separate incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into and having things stolen out of them. One incident last week saw...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

Martinsville Police Department conducting internal investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department would like the public to know that they are aware of a video being circulated on social media, involving a Martinsville Middle School student and a Martinsville Police officer. According to officials, the Martinsville Police Officer was temporarily serving as a School Resource Officer on Friday, Dec. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

18-year-old convicted in connection with February armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with a February armed robbery, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney. Authorities say on February 16, 2022, at 6:18 p.m., Lynchburg police officers received a report of an armed robbery that occurred on Bedford Avenue.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting

An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFXR

WFXR

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy