‘Warrior Nun’ Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

By Joe Otterson
 6 days ago
Warrior Nun ” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The decision comes a little over a month after the fantasy action series debuted its second season, which dropped in its entirety on Netflix on Nov. 10. The series originally debuted on the streamer back in July 2020, with the second season being announced in August of that year.

“Warrior Nun” is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala originally created by Ben Dunn. The series centers on Ava Silva, played by Ava Baptista. Silva finds herself pulled into the world of an ancient order of nuns known as the Order of the Cruciform Sword, who battle demons and other powerful forces on Earth, after an ancient artifact is embedded in her back.

Along with Baptista, the series also starred Toya Turner, Sylvia De Fanti, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Olivia Delcan.

Simon Barry develped the series for television and served as executive producer and showrunner. Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter also executive produced, with Amy Berg serving as consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton was a co-executive producer.

According to Netflix viewing data, the second season of the series spent three weeks in the top 10 series rankings on the service. It debuted at 26.22 million hours viewed before peaking in week two with 27.74 million hours viewed. It fell to number nine in week three with 11.97 million hours viewed before dropping off the list. While those numbers are not inconsequential, they were not enough to get the series another season.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.

Related
Variety

Netflix Scraps Animated Film ‘Ember’ From ‘Klaus’ Director Sergio Pablos (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is not moving forward with “Ember,” a hand-drawn animated film from director Sergio Pablos. It’s the latest animated title at the streamer to get the axe, following executive producer Ava DuVernay’s “Wings of Fire,” the toddler-friendly “Antiracist Baby” and “With Kind Regards From Kindergarten” earlier this year. With “Ember,” as well as the previously scrapped animated projects, sources at Netflix say the decision is creatively driven, not cost-related. Animated TV shows and movies take longer to make compared to live-action, and it’s not uncommon to send projects back into development or part ways entirely over the lengthy timeline. Pablos retains...
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Hypnotizes Twitter With Streaming Release

“Black Adam” was invulnerable with Twitter users in its streaming service debut on HBO Max this past weekend, landing at the top of Variety’s Trending movies chart, presented by Samsung, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18.  The Warner Bros. film generated nearly half-a-million engagements online with fans and critics alike. The streaming debut reignited conversations surrounding star Dwayne Johnson’s recent statements the film could be the first in a new franchise, despite reported theatrical losses. The future of many DC projects is currently unknown as the company re-strategizes under new co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran.   Part of that...
Variety

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries ‘Live to Lead’

Hot on the heels of their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have set a new docuseries with the streamer titled “Live to Lead.” They will executive produce the series and may also make an appearance in it if the trailer is anything to go by. The couple both appear in the almost two-minute long preview clad in black against a white background. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'” the British royal says before Meghan adds: “It is what...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Joseph Mawle (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has cast Joseph Mawle, Variety has learned exclusively. Mawle joins a stacked cast that includes Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves. Like “1883” before it, “1923” tells the story of a previous generation of the Dutton family as they work to establish the ranching empire featured in “Yellowstone.” Mawle will star as Captain Shipley, described as “the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea.” Mawle is...
Variety

Britain’s Royals, Media React to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries

Meghan and Harry’s long-awaited docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” threw plenty of punches – mostly aimed at the Royal Family with the British media (specifically sister papers the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) next in the firing line. So far, the royals have not responded publicly, declining to release any kind of official statement. But “Palace sources” did brief the U.K.’s royal reporters after Volume I (comprised of the first three episodes of the series) aired last week. The sources claimed Harry’s dad, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, hadn’t been contacted for comment, contrary to the title card that appears...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Variety

Sharon Osbourne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency, Jack Osbourne Shares

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, Calif. Osbourne had been filming on her son’s TV special, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.” Jack Osbourne shared a statement regarding the incident through his Instagram story. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack Osbourne wrote. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready. Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Variety

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Elevate ‘1923,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Potent ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff: TV Review

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone” and tireless workhorse of Paramount+, has already proven himself a prolific writer with a fully articulated vision of the stories he wants to tell. He’s built an impressive slate of dramas populated with cowboys, cobras and compromised cops, including three “Yellowstone” spin-offs. Sheridan could probably continue with his aggressive expansion with Paramount’s blessing. Instead, Sheridan has shrewdly chosen quality over quantity. “1883,” the first prequel to branch off of “Yellowstone,” was initially presented as an open-ended series that would follow the earliest days of the powerful Dutton family as they led a wagon train westward....
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Mary J. Blige’s Blue Butterfly Productions Signs First and Second Look Deals with BET

Mary J. Blige has entered into an agreement with BET to create unscripted and scripted content through her company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The network will have first looks at Blige’s unscripted works and second looks at scripted projects as part of the deal. The first project being developed under the pact is “The Wine Down.” Hosted by Blige, the unscripted talk show is expected to connect some of Hollywood’s most popular and outspoken people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics to have unfiltered and controversial conversations over an uncorked bottle of wine. Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of...
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors: ’We Never Shot New Scenes or Alternate Endings’

James Mangold returned to Twitter after a short break to once again battle “Indiana Jones” trolls. Mangold, director of “Indiana Jones 5,” officially titled “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” previously shut down claims that his movie hands over the role of Indiana Jones to Harrison Ford’s new co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Mangold is now shutting down more lies, including claims that he had to shoot new scenes and alternate endings for the movie. “So I took a [birthday] break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say…We’re not shooting and never shot any new scenes or ‘alternate...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dominates With $134 Million Domestic Debut, $435 Million Globally

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected $134 million in its North American box office debut, affirming the public’s interest in Pandora and providing a needed boost to beleaguered movie theaters. Overseas, the sci-fi epic brought in $301 million, bringing its global tally to a sizable $435 million. Those ticket sales mark the third-biggest global opening weekend in pandemic times, following “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($442 million globally) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($600 million globally). At the domestic box office, “Avatar 2” tied with “The Batman” to land the fifth-biggest opening of the year....
Variety

Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVO after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries for the Ontario public broadcaster, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote. Notably, she also reveals that the TVO documentary team “will not be considering new proposals” until April or May, which is when a new executive producer is expected to be in situ....
Variety

‘Loki’ Season 2 First Footage and ‘Ahsoka’ First Look Unveiled in Disney+ 2023 Trailer

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are back in mischief mode in “Loki” Season 2, the first footage of which has debuted courtesy of Disney+’s 2023 preview trailer. The “Loki” footage shows Hiddleston’s beloved anti-hero up to no good in the Time Variance Authority. In another scene, Loki and Wilson’s Mobius are surrounded by Loki clones. “A little over the top, don’t you think?” Mobius asks Loki. Plot details for “Loki” Season 2 remain under wraps. Sophia Di Martino will be back as Lady Loki, as will Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Renslayer. “Indiana Jones” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” favorite Ke Huy...
Variety

James Cameron Reacts to Matt Damon Losing Out on $250 Million by Rejecting ‘Avatar’ Offer: ‘Get Over It!’

James Cameron has to laugh when it comes to Matt Damon turning down a role in “Avatar.” Damon went viral in 2021 after he revealed at the Cannes Film Festival that Cameron not only courted him to star in the 2009 epic, but also offered him a deal in which Damon would get 10% of the film’s box office profits. “Avatar” went on to gross over $2 billion worldwide and become the highest-grossing movie of all time (unadjusted for inflation), which would’ve earned Damon north of $250 million. “I will go down in history,” Damon told press. “You will never...
Variety

‘RRR’ Director Teases Sequel as New Fight Against Colonizing Brits: We Are ‘Seriously Working On the Story’

“RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli says the sequel to his blockbuster action hit is well underway. The filmmaker tells Variety that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is “seriously working on the story,” with his revolutionary heroes set to return for another epic battle with the colonizing Brits. Rajamouli assures a sequel wasn’t initially on the cards, but has become more of a prospect as the film has found international success. “When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel],” he says. “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas,...
Variety

James Gunn Confronts ‘Uproarious’ DC Backlash: ‘Disrespectful Outcry Will Never Affect Our Actions’

Just a few days after James Gunn announced that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in his plan for the DC Universe’s future, he has addressed the “uproarious and unkind” backlash to the recasting. “We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us,” Gunn posted on Monday, on behalf of DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran and himself. Gunn didn’t reference Cavill or Superman by name, but many DC fans...
Variety

Chris Harrison Announces New iHeartRadio Podcast 18 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit: ‘It’s Really Heavy’

Chris Harrison is ready to tell all. The former “Bachelor” host, who stepped away from the franchise in 2021 following a highly-publicized controversy, will share his side of the story and “open up like never before” on iHeartRadio’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.” “Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more,” Monday’s press release reads. “For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything,...
Variety

Variety

