Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final
Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina
France's superstar has got them level. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn't stop the power on the hit.
When is the 2023 Women's World Cup? Here's a Look at What to Expect
Avid soccer fans might be feeling lost and perhaps empty now that the 2022 tournament has officially wrapped. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled it out on Sunday in one of the greatest finals the World Cup has ever seen. The game started with a pair of goals from Argentina before Les Bleus equalized on back-to-back shots late. After both teams scored in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste emerged victorious.
These Are the 10 Players to Watch in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The pain on Kylian Mbappé’s face said it all. As the 23-year-old French superstar collected the Golden Boot Award, his walk off the stage saw him go past the one thing he got inches closer to hoisting a second time – the World Cup trophy. Just four...
Lionel Messi Scores Penalty in World Cup Final vs. France
Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the knockout stage games due to an injury, won the penalty by getting Ousmane Dembele to foul him in a one-on-one situation on the left-hand flank.
