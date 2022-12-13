Read full article on original website
Fairmont Jr. High and Morley Nelson lockdown lifted
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ---Update--- Boise Police responded to a fight involving juveniles and possible weapons on the 800 block of S. Aurora Dr. BPD reports the investigation is ongoing. Police are not looking for additional suspects and no serious injuries have been reported. The nearby schools were placed into lockdown as a safety precaution.
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Six tips for safe driving in the snow from Caldwell PD
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Winter officially begins on Wednesday and more snow is on the way. Driving in winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver, so here are six safety tips from the Caldwell Police Department to remember while driving. - Drive slowly. It...
BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an...
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
Light snow possible this afternoon as temperatures stay cold
BOISE, Idaho — Going to be another cold one today. Today's high temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees. We'll see cloudy skies throughout the day with a possibility of snow flurries in the afternoon. Most of the snowfall will be in the Boise and West Central Mountains today....
Bus crash injures 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition
A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border.
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
Salvation Army will distribute toys to over 1,400 children
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Salvation Army will help 620 families and over 1,400 children during the holidays. “Monday, we start our Toy N’ Joy distribution for families with children. Each family will receive a gift card for holiday food, up to 3 Toys per child and a new coat for each child in the household” said Ryanne Gihle, Family Services Coordinator of the Boise Salvation Army.
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Caldwell woman wins Big Spin from the Idaho Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Lottery hosted another Big Spin event at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Wednesday and Sandralicia Martinez of Caldwell won the chance to step up and spin the big wheel. Watch the video to see how much Martinez won.
Caldwell Police warn about scam
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
Frisco Bowl Victory
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State is bringing back another trophy to it's collection, the Frisco Bowl. The Broncos defeated the University of North Texas 35-32 in an enthralling game. Things start extremely slow, for both squads. North Texas went into the half up 10-6, but the second half...
