Gastonia, NC

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in Gastonia Family Dollar robbery; $1,000 reward offered

By Ciara Lankford
 5 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information on two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Gastonia Family Dollar, police said.

The robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Dollar located at 2001 Davis Park Road.

Gaston County Police said the business was robbed by two men. Both fled the area in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. A Gaston County Sheriff’s deputy was able to locate the vehicle a short distance away but unfortunately, the two suspects were able to evade arrest at that time.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Julio Angel Escalera Padilla, of Gastonia. There is currently outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police said he is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

The second suspect has not yet been identified but has been described as an African American man, about 35 to 45 years old, between 5’5” and 5’8” tall, weighing between 230 and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Padilla is asked to call 911 or Gaston County Police Detective C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

