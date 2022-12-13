Read full article on original website
Dr. Fauci Reflects on the Perpetual Challenge of Infectious Diseases
Once considered a potentially static field of medicine, the discipline of studying infectious diseases has proven to be dynamic as emerging and reemerging infectious diseases present continuous challenges, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, writes in a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the piece, Dr. Fauci, who since...
Hepatitis C Treatment Rate Remains Low, Despite Efficacy
Two recent studies out of Stanford Medicine found that only two thirds of patients with hepatitis C receive medications known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), which cure infection in most people living with the virus. Left untreated hepatitis C can progress to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis and fibrosis) and even liver cancer.
IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines
Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
England Set to Eliminate Hepatitis C Before 2030 Goal
The English National Health Service (NHS) is on track to eliminate hepatitis C virus (HCV) as a public health concern nearly five years ahead of the 2030 deadline set by the World Health Organization (WHO) thanks to direct-acting antivirals (DAAs). The WHO defines elimination of hep C as “as a 90% reduction in new chronic infections and a 65% reduction in mortality compared with the 2015 baseline.”
Children’s Hepatitis Outbreak Still Lacks Definitive Answers
Cases of unexplained acute hepatitis among children have declined from their peak in early summer, but a small number of cases are still being reported, and a singular definitive cause has not yet been identified, according to a presentation at the AASLD Liver Meeting. As previously reported, the cluster was...
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
Cash for Colonoscopies: Colorado Tries to Lower Health Costs Through Incentives
State employees in Colorado are being asked to be better consumers when shopping for health care services. And if they choose lower-cost and higher-quality providers, they could get a check in the mail for a portion of the savings. It’s part of an initiative known as the Colorado Purchasing Alliance,...
NIH Grant to Study Heart Failure in Latinos
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded $5.2 million to cardiology researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System to study causes of heart failure in Latinos, who are at increased risk for heart disease. “Hispanics make up 20% of the U.S. population, and, as we...
Subjective Cognitive Decline Linked to Dementia Risk for Latinos
Some people report a decline in their memory that isn’t significant enough to be measured by standard tests. Known as subjective cognitive decline, this condition is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “the self-reported experience of worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss” and is associated with increased odds of developing dementia later in life. A new study now shows that the risk may be greater for Black and Latino people.
Prenatal Exposure to Common Chemicals Linked to Liver Injury in Children
Liver disease in children may be linked to prenatal exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Another pediatric study found that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with a high rate of type 2 diabetes in children, researchers reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
“Cuide Su Corazón” Aims to Improve Latina Heart Health
Drugmakers Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly have launched “Cuide Su Corazón,” the Spanish-language extension of their Latina heart health campaign, “Hear Your Heart,” which debuted in April. The two pharmaceutical companies co-market the diabetes drug Jardiance. (Diabetes and heart disease often go hand in hand.)
HIV Vaccine Shows Promise, But Much Work Remains
A new type of HIV vaccine that trains the immune system to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) looks promising in an early study, researchers recently reported in Science. However, it will be years before this approach could be tested in large clinical trials and deployed worldwide. Almost all participants in...
Racial Residential Segregation and Airborne Toxic Metals
Communities of color are often disproportionately exposed to fine particles in the air called PM2.5. But PM2.5 is a broad class—defined as particles 2.5 micrometers in diameter or less. PM2.5 contains a mix of components, some of which are more toxic than others. Among the most toxic are carcinogenic and neurotoxic metals such as lead and vanadium. Racial disparities in exposure to these specific metals in PM2.5 haven’t been well understood.
Cleveland Clinic to Charge for Some Patient-Provider Messaging
The Cleveland Clinic announced that its previously free patient-provider messaging system, which is offered via the widely used MyChart patient portal will now cost up to $50 for certain messages. The policy change has left many wondering whether the practice will become commonplace and fearing what other charges might surface in the future.
Black and Latino People Are Underrepresented in Cirrhosis Clinical Trials
Black and Latino people are greatly underrepresented in clinical trials of therapies for cirrhosis, despite their disproportionate representation among people with cirrhosis in the United States, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Over time, chronic hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol use and other...
Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.
This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Hospital Financial Decisions Play a Role in the Critical Shortage of Pediatric Beds for RSV Patients
The dire shortage of pediatric hospital beds plaguing the nation this fall is a byproduct of financial decisions made by hospitals over the past decade, as they shuttered children’s wards, which often operate in the red, and expanded the number of beds available for more profitable endeavors like joint replacements and cancer care.
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
Black, Latino and Asian Children Are Less Likely to Have Surgery
Black, Latino and Asian children have a significantly lower number of surgeries performed compared with white children in the United States, according to a recent study by UT Southwestern. Published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, the study analyzed surgery data from the 1999 to 2018 National Health Interview Surveys...
Providers Ask Biden to Help Slash Wait Times in Emergency Departments
In a joint letter to President Joe Biden, 33 provider groups warned that emergency departments are fast becoming “gridlocked,” threatening the lives and well-being of both patients and health care workers. “In recent months, hospital emergency departments (EDs) have been brought to a breaking point. Not from a...
