406mtsports.com
Semifinal loss stings, but Montana State has lots to reflect fondly on — and look forward to
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Before Ty Okada walked back to the locker room for the last time, he ran over to the stands. A group of freezing but faithful Montana State fans wanted some high-fives, and Okada obliged. The 2022 season ended for Okada and the fourth-seeded Montana State football...
406mtsports.com
Montana State men set single-game scoring record in win over Northwest Indian College
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team's penultimate non-conference game of the season was a dazzling display of offense that resulted in a school record for points in a single game. The Bobcats notched a 144-59 win Saturday at Worthington Arena against Northwest Indian College of Bellingham, Washington....
KULR8
Bobcat Football Equipment Truck Driver Embraces Treacherous Weather Conditions
Bozeman native Tom Reiner was born into the trucking business considering his family owned a moving company. However, it was not until Montana State Football's national championship appearance last season that he discovered he could combine his job with his lifelong love for the Bobcats. "Kristy with InterWest Van lines...
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
explorebigsky.com
Research team at Montana State collaborates with Bozeman households to study more efficient use of food waste
BOZEMAN — A team of researchers from Montana State University is one step closer to helping interested individuals make more efficient use of food waste after wrapping up a collaboration with a dozen Bozeman households. The researchers are studying the potential to use anaerobic digestion for processing household food...
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
Viruses causing Bozeman Health to fill up with patients
The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is filling up with patients who are sick with Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.
KULR8
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
Revised Belgrade parking ordinance to begin January 4
The penalty will change to a civil penalty of $20 per infraction, plus administrative fees for delinquent payments.
