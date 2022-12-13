Caught: Montgomery County deadly hit-and-run suspect: NCHP

CANDOR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed in an early morning Montgomery County hit-and-run Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, according to NCHP .

Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, of the Troy area, was killed in the crash.

The collision happened around 6:00 a.m. on Capelsie Road, north of Hicks Road, at Long Hill Baptist Church.

Troopers say they responded to a pedestrian struck and found Thompson deceased. They say an unknown pickup truck was traveling northbound on Capelsie Road and hit Thompson as he was ‘lying in the roadway.’

After the impact, the truck stopped at the Long Hill Church parking lot before fleeing the scene. The truck and the driver, identified as Candor resident Gary Thompson, 69, were later located and charges are currently being determined.

