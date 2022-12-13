ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck street focus right now: Snow emergency and school routes

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Works Service Operation crews are working on the snow emergency routes and school routes as priorities until all of them are open for travel.

Street crews will also continue working around the clock until the snow event is over and all streets have been cleared.

  • Winter Parking Reminder: Please help the plow drivers clear the snow more efficiently.  If possible, please move your vehicles off of the streets to allow the plow drivers to clear the roads more efficiently.
  • Mailbox Clearance: It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.
  • Adopt a Hydrant: The Bismarck Fire Department ask for everyone’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that crews can find and access the fire hydrant when they need it most.

