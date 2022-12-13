Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Lester Park Elementary continue their Giving Tree Project
The Lester Park Elementary will be hosting their 20th annual Giving Tree Project for hospital patients. Lester Park School kindergartners are delivering gifts and small trees to St. Luke’s Hospital, Essentia Health-St. Mary’s and Ecumen Memory Care residents on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Giving Tree Project started in...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Dec. 16, 2022
If you’re dug out and ready to have some fun, here’s what’s happening Around Town this weekend. If you have holiday shopping still to do, the Duluth Depot is doing its best to host a one-stop shop. Saturday is the Great Hall Marketplace. They’ll have more than 50 vendors there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Cloudy with light flurries
A few things will happen following the low that brought us all the snow this week. The first is we are still going to see some light sporadic snow throughout the Northland. The second will be the turning on of lake effect snow along the south shore east of Ashland. The third thing will be the amount of colder air set to spill in by the middle of next week. Overnight lows as well as overnight wind chills are expected to be well below zero and some wind chill headlines are possible. We do have another shot of accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold air looks to stick around through the end of the month. We are already in the top ten for snowiest Decembers on record but by the end of the month, top five is possible.
WDIO-TV
Cider North festival coming to Duluth in January
If you love cider, mark your calendars for January 21st, 2023. The DECC’s first-ever Cider North is coming to the Harbor Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now; $40 for general admission, $60 for VIP. “I’m proud to say that we are the second cider festival in the state...
WDIO-TV
The Best Christmas Ever
The vision of Best Christmas Ever (BCE) is a simple one. It started with a single dad battling Ulcerative Colitis in 2010. He was in need for the holiday season with children at home, and late one night, boom. A couple of relatives knocked at his door and had bags of gifts for him. Ever since then, families who have fallen on hard times have been gifted for the holidays throughout the USA. This year was no different. A local Duluth family was gifted via BCE and the community, a massive amount of presents for this holiday season. The surprise came as a shock as they thought they came to the local venue to see the father of the family perform with his band. Little did they know, this afternoon would be the surprise of a lifetime.
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s hockey victorious, boy’s fall to Denfeld
The Superior Spartans hockey programs had a double headed on Saturday at Wessman Arena due to rescheduled games. The girl’s team took on Sartell, winning the game by the final of 7-1. Isabella Thompson opened the scoring for the Spartans in the game. The boy’s hockey team played host...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s, men’s basketball beat St. Cloud on Sunday
After both University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women and men basketball games were canceled on both Friday and Saturday they were finally able to tip off. Sunday both squads hosted the St. Cloud State Huskies at Romano Gym. The women’s team got off to a 19-7 lead in the first...
