At 6’5 and 327 lbs., Dillan Gibbons is a big man with a big heart; so, it was only appropriate that his innovative nonprofit organization bear that moniker. Helping others in need is something Gibbons learned long before experiencing the bright lights of major college football. The Florida State University offensive lineman relayed that he first realized the impact of contributing to the common good as a kid growing up in St. Petersburg.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO