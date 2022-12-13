ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

3D furniture-printing company opens St. Pete HQ

In the cluster of local artists, manufacturers and craft brewers who thrive within St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District, 3D furniture-printing robots are the latest addition to the mix. Inside the 20,000-plus-square-foot warehouse at 1921 5th Ave. S., near the Morean Arts Center and Brick Street Farms, 3D printing startup...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: $13M estate, shopping plaza sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The mixed-use Harbour Point shopping plaza at 100 Main St., Safety Harbor has a new owner. Safety Harbor Investment Properties sold the three-story downtown complex to Leverkusen LLC for $9.45 million. The LLC is connected to a dermatologist in Davenport. The Class...
DUNEDIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000

Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County program offers sewer inspection, replacement rebates

December 19, 2022 - The Pinellas County Utilities Department recently announced that eligible single-family homeowners could apply for rebates to inspect and fully replace or rehabilitate their private sewer lateral. Those approved can receive up to $350 for inspections and $3,500 for replacement or repairs. According to the county release, officials hope to encourage property owners to fix pipes that carry wastewater to the public sewer collection system, which helps prevent overflows from heavy rains. For more information, visit the website here.
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide blooms increase locally

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) latest red tide update, bloom concentrations of Karenia brevis, the red tide organism, were present in 18 samples in and offshore Pinellas County. The latest red tide map shows blooms continuing to move northward from Sarasota and Manatee County. The FWC also reported fish kills and respiratory irritation around southern Pinellas due to the high concentrations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions

BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete native wins prestigious humanitarian award

At 6’5 and 327 lbs., Dillan Gibbons is a big man with a big heart; so, it was only appropriate that his innovative nonprofit organization bear that moniker. Helping others in need is something Gibbons learned long before experiencing the bright lights of major college football. The Florida State University offensive lineman relayed that he first realized the impact of contributing to the common good as a kid growing up in St. Petersburg.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

