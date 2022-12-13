Read full article on original website
Catalyze 2023: Markus Gottschlich, Warehouse Arts District Association
We’re asking thought leaders, business people and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. The executive director of...
stpetecatalyst.com
3D furniture-printing company opens St. Pete HQ
In the cluster of local artists, manufacturers and craft brewers who thrive within St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District, 3D furniture-printing robots are the latest addition to the mix. Inside the 20,000-plus-square-foot warehouse at 1921 5th Ave. S., near the Morean Arts Center and Brick Street Farms, 3D printing startup...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: $13M estate, shopping plaza sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The mixed-use Harbour Point shopping plaza at 100 Main St., Safety Harbor has a new owner. Safety Harbor Investment Properties sold the three-story downtown complex to Leverkusen LLC for $9.45 million. The LLC is connected to a dermatologist in Davenport. The Class...
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000
Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
stpetecatalyst.com
County program offers sewer inspection, replacement rebates
December 19, 2022 - The Pinellas County Utilities Department recently announced that eligible single-family homeowners could apply for rebates to inspect and fully replace or rehabilitate their private sewer lateral. Those approved can receive up to $350 for inspections and $3,500 for replacement or repairs. According to the county release, officials hope to encourage property owners to fix pipes that carry wastewater to the public sewer collection system, which helps prevent overflows from heavy rains. For more information, visit the website here.
Bay News 9
Man speaks out after being beaten by two strangers in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being attacked by two men in October, John Budenas says doing even the little things right now has become a frustrating task. “You can't get dressed and you're almost nonfunctional,” he said. He’s a single man living in St. Petersburg with no family...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide blooms increase locally
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) latest red tide update, bloom concentrations of Karenia brevis, the red tide organism, were present in 18 samples in and offshore Pinellas County. The latest red tide map shows blooms continuing to move northward from Sarasota and Manatee County. The FWC also reported fish kills and respiratory irritation around southern Pinellas due to the high concentrations.
Bay News 9
State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions
BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
Clearwater Christmas Parade returns after 20 years
The Clearwater Historical Society hosted the "Making Spirits Bright Parade" as part of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration this month.
Accused St. Petersburg hoarder jailed after arrest on drug charges
Drugs allegedly found inside a St. Petersburg home put the owner in jail while daily liens against him from the city tied to an eyesore outside continue to add up.
New Year's Eve events in Lakeland, FL
Start 2023 off with champagne toasts, live music, and countdown parties.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete native wins prestigious humanitarian award
At 6’5 and 327 lbs., Dillan Gibbons is a big man with a big heart; so, it was only appropriate that his innovative nonprofit organization bear that moniker. Helping others in need is something Gibbons learned long before experiencing the bright lights of major college football. The Florida State University offensive lineman relayed that he first realized the impact of contributing to the common good as a kid growing up in St. Petersburg.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg man jailed after attempting to carjack an Amazon driver’s van
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police arrested 22 year-old Johnathon Carroll of St. Petersburg after he attempted to carjack an Amazon driver’s van. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the 4200 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The driver for...
Mysuncoast.com
St. Pete yacht owner convicted of obstructing probe after deaths during charter
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a St. Petersburg-based charter yacht company has been found guilty of trying to mislead the Coast Guard after an incident where a passenger and crew member died during a charter in 2017. A federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, guilty of endeavoring to...
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
