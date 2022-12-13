Aaron Rodgers reveals surprising truth about current relationship with Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Though guys like Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill may be able to argue with being the best wide receiver in the NFL, it's not exactly a bold pick to go with Adams. With Adams now playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, however, some probably wouldn't expect Rodgers to keep in contact that frequently with the 29-year-old.

The five-time Pro Bowler out of Fresno St. has had a huge debut season in Las Vegas. He's tied with tight end Travis Kelce for the most receiving touchdowns with 12, tied atop the leaderboard in targets with Jefferson at 142, ranks third in receiving yards at 1,247, and is tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for fifth in receptions with 82.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has had a pedestrian regular season sans Adams. His 64.3% completion percentage would be his lowest since 2019, he's on pace to finish with fewer than 4,000 passing yards for the first time in 2017 (when he only played seven games), his 22 passing touchdowns are his lowest since 2017 (16), and his nine interceptions are his most since 2010 (11).

While Adams has dominated statistically and Rodgers has struggled, both players' teams are 5-8, fighting for their playoff lives, and wouldn't be in the postseason if the year ended today. The Packers host the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET on "Monday Night Football" in Week 15, while the Raiders welcome in the New England Patriots at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.