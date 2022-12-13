ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Noem cabinet secretary resigns after questions about use of grant money

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s office said...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports-December 19, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time during the week checking anglers and following up on various complaints. Violations encountered were angling without a license, trapping without a license, extra line, failure to transfer ownership, and littering. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West)...
MINNESOTA STATE

