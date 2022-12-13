Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Erect Saniyah's #PuttheGunsDown Sign: Waiting for Response from Law DirectorBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in OhioTravel MavenMedina, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Donte’s Gift Express surprises East Cleveland residents for the 10th year in a row
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday, volunteers went door-to-door delivering wrapped gifts in East Cleveland. It’s a part of the 10th Annual Donté's Gift Express. Last week, dozens of volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families at Tower City Center in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Best Browns Bar in Northeast Ohio isn’t even in a bar
GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The hand-painted mailbox reads “Beware of Dawgs” and the Browns flag flies from the porch. But it’s what’s inside Sunny and Vinny Graham’s home that makes them unique. “Wait until you see the Browns room,” Vinny said. “That’s where all the...
cleveland19.com
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police cruiser crash on East 9th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
cleveland19.com
Fans donate over 12,000 stuffed animals during Cleveland Monsters ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hockey fans in Northeast Ohio broke a new record during Sunday’s ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at the Cleveland Monsters game. The yearly tradition took place during the Dec. 18 game between the Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, and the Laval Rockets, the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate.
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 32-year-old Cleveland man for a deadly shooting at a Cleveland gas station. Bobby Buchanan Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order of police officer, and attempted murder.
cleveland19.com
$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
cleveland19.com
Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
cleveland19.com
Rescue safety training at North Royalton Elementary School
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Royalton police and fire departments will be conducting rescue training at the North Royalton Elementary School on Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the training will simulate a mass casualty event and will involve emergency driving, flashing lights, sirens, loud noises, and shouting. The...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect snow sets up tonight, brisk winds Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light scattered snow showers continue tonight as chilly temperatures take over. Minor accumulations around an inch or less will be possible for areas south of the lakeshore as scattered snow continues. Closer to our Primary Snowbelt is where we will be tracking a more persistent band...
cleveland19.com
No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
cleveland19.com
Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saudi Arabian man, living in Cleveland Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of smuggling goods from the United States. Cleveland FBI agents said Abdulrahman Zalah, 30, attempted to export more than 50 automatic and semi-automatic rifle barrels from the United States since April 2022.
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
cleveland19.com
Arrive Alive: Free rides for Summit County residents during Christmas, New Year’s holidays
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free or reduced fare rides home during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads. “As 2022 comes to a close, I do not want...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Days: Blizzard conditions forecast at end of week with snow, damaging wind, bitter cold
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mostly cloudy Monday and chilly. Some leftover light lake effect snow east of Cleveland. High temperatures around 30 degrees. The overall weather pattern will be quiet the first half of the week. All eyes on a major storm that ejects out of Colorado Wednesday night. The...
cleveland19.com
42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
Akron family fights to keep a convicted killer locked up
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional plea from the loved ones of a local woman murdered more than 20 years ago by a man she trusted, brought into her family and gave a second chance in life. The family and friends of Lilius Landrum of Akron say they are still...
cleveland19.com
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles. First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
68-year-old Glenwillow man missing after leaving nursing home
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 68-year-old Keith Wright walked away from a nursing home facility Sunday at 1 p.m. and has not returned, police say. Wright went missing at the Stratford Care Rehabilitation and Assisted Living located at 7000 Cochran Rd. Police say Wright is 5-foot 7-inches, weighs 205 pounds, and...
Comments / 4