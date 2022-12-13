ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Best Browns Bar in Northeast Ohio isn’t even in a bar

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The hand-painted mailbox reads “Beware of Dawgs” and the Browns flag flies from the porch. But it’s what’s inside Sunny and Vinny Graham’s home that makes them unique. “Wait until you see the Browns room,” Vinny said. “That’s where all the...
GENEVA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police cruiser crash on East 9th Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 32-year-old Cleveland man for a deadly shooting at a Cleveland gas station. Bobby Buchanan Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order of police officer, and attempted murder.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Rescue safety training at North Royalton Elementary School

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Royalton police and fire departments will be conducting rescue training at the North Royalton Elementary School on Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the training will simulate a mass casualty event and will involve emergency driving, flashing lights, sirens, loud noises, and shouting. The...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saudi Arabian man, living in Cleveland Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of smuggling goods from the United States. Cleveland FBI agents said Abdulrahman Zalah, 30, attempted to export more than 50 automatic and semi-automatic rifle barrels from the United States since April 2022.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family fights to keep a convicted killer locked up

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional plea from the loved ones of a local woman murdered more than 20 years ago by a man she trusted, brought into her family and gave a second chance in life. The family and friends of Lilius Landrum of Akron say they are still...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

68-year-old Glenwillow man missing after leaving nursing home

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 68-year-old Keith Wright walked away from a nursing home facility Sunday at 1 p.m. and has not returned, police say. Wright went missing at the Stratford Care Rehabilitation and Assisted Living located at 7000 Cochran Rd. Police say Wright is 5-foot 7-inches, weighs 205 pounds, and...
SOLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy