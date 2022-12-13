This rental is located at 1933 18th St, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 1br – 644ft2 – Bright one bedroom in Dupont near Adams Morgan! (Dupont – Adams Morgan) This charming bright one-bedroom/one-bath apartment is centrally located on 18th Street in DuPont! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, tall ceilings, built-in shelving, and adorable little cubbies in the entryway. The kitchen has a TON of storage dishwashers, a gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has central AC and radiator heat in the building. There is laundry in the building and a common area patio at the rear of the building.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO