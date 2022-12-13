ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Speaking of Riding the Bus, Uh

Thanks to K. for sending from New Hampshire and University. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Glover Park, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
“sewing classes?”

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. 18th and Columbia Road, NW Thanks to all who messaged. Most reported hearing 5-6 gunshots fired near the Andy’s Pizza. Initial report from MPD: “The Third District is investigating a…
WASHINGTON, DC
TJ Maxx already closed Friendship Heights

Thanks to readers for reporting over the weekend: “TJ Maxx in Friendship Heights today only to find that yesterday they closed permanently. I think Mazza Gallerie is now completely empty.”. 5300 Wisconsin Ave, NW. They were originally slated to close December 24th. Some readers have heard that TJ Maxx...
WASHINGTON, DC
Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
WASHINGTON, DC
Today’s Rental was chosen because I walk past this building all the time and wanted to see inside

This rental is located at 1933 18th St, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 1br – 644ft2 – Bright one bedroom in Dupont near Adams Morgan! (Dupont – Adams Morgan) This charming bright one-bedroom/one-bath apartment is centrally located on 18th Street in DuPont! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, tall ceilings, built-in shelving, and adorable little cubbies in the entryway. The kitchen has a TON of storage dishwashers, a gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has central AC and radiator heat in the building. There is laundry in the building and a common area patio at the rear of the building.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yesterday in Driving Dangerously

A reader reported Sunday around 12:30pm: “Was walking back from Seylou and saw a car crash on the corner of 11th and Nst NW. car was empty and was hearing talk that it was a stolen car and the suspects just fled. Right as we passed it the DC Police chopper started doing search rings around the area and more cop cars showed up.”
WASHINGTON, DC

