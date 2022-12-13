Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Mountain Lion P-22, the ‘Hollywood Cat,' is Euthanized at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. "This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back...
NBC San Diego
The Back-Breaking Work to Remove Plants that Don't Belong at El Capitan Reservoir
One by one, the bundles of dead reeds were piled onto the boat. Volunteers from around San Diego County spent months chopping down the reeds, tying them up, and carrying them downhill at the El Capitan Reservoir. “We’re out here trying to take care of some invasive species and haul...
NBC San Diego
Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety
Royal India has been serving hungry diners in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for almost two decades. But an increase in homelessness in the area makes owner Sam Kambol wonder whether safety concerns will drive away customers. “Things have changed,” said Sam Kambol, owner of Royal India. “There is no control...
NBC San Diego
Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego
A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m....
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
NBC San Diego
Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista
A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday. The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.
NBC San Diego
Sheriff Deputies Searching for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Man After SWAT Standoff in Spring Valley
San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they considered to be armed and dangerous after he threatened his wife with a gun and prompted a SWAT standoff Saturday in Spring Valley. Deputies received a call about a domestic violence incident in the 8900 block of Spring Place...
