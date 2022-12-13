ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Man Hospitalized After Stepping Out in Front of Car in San Diego

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider in front of a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, police said. A 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m....
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart

A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista

A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday. The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.
CHULA VISTA, CA

