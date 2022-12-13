Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for the testimony of McCarthy — who is vying to become House speaker in January — as well as Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona, saying all had crucial information to share about the Jan. 6 attack and the actions of former President Donald Trump. But all of them defied the order for testimony and documents. The Jan. 6 committee on Monday acknowledged that sending referrals to the House Ethics Committee was a major step, but said their defiance could not go unanswered. Another GOP member who ignored a committee subpoena, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama who is leaving Congress after this year, was not cited by the panel.
Chief Justice Roberts issues temporary order to keep border closed for now
Chief Justice John John G. Roberts Jr. issued a temporary order that will preserve — for now — a Trump-era policy that turned away most migrants seeking asylum.
New York Times report raises questions about Congressman-elect George Santos' qualifications
The publication said they could not verify multiple items - including where Santos worked, where he went to school and where he lived.
Supreme Court delays end of border restriction 2 days before slated lifting
The Supreme Court temporarily halted the end of a Trump-era border restriction that was tentatively projected to lift Wednesday, potentially delaying the end of a policy that has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times. The decision stemmed from Arizona, alongside 18 other conservative states, on Monday asking the...
Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated
The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Fox News Poll: 37% say 2022 was good to them, highest since 2019
A new Fox News poll said a little more than a third of all voters said 2022 was a good year from them, up from the 2020 COVID lows but still a reflection of higher inflation.
What Would Happen to the 25 Largest US Cities in the Event of a Nuclear Attack
A recent survey showed that 77% of Americans believed that a nuclear, chemical, or biological attack taking place somewhere in the world was a real or very real threat. That figure, part of a survey conducted by global marketing firm Ipsos for the Halifax International Security Forum, represents a 6% increase from the previous year’s […]
Moldova intel chief: Russia could aim for breakaway region
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s national intelligence agency said Monday that Russia could launch a new offensive next year with an aim to “create a land corridor” through southern Ukraine to the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Services, or SIS, released a...
Jan. 6 panel: Criminal referrals for Trump
The Jan. 6 House panel urged the DOJ to charge Donald Trump over the U.S. Capitol attack. It's Monday's news.
State Sen. Wiener Reintroduces Bill To Decriminalize Psychedelics
State Sen. Scott Wiener aims to decriminalize a variety of plant-based psychedelic drugs like "magic mushrooms" with new legislation he announced Monday. Senate Bill 58 would decriminalize the possession and personal use of psilocybin, psilocyn, Dimethyltryptamine, mescaline -- excluding peyote -- and ibogaine for people 21 years and older. "The...
Twitter bans NY Times, Washington Post, CNN reporters critical of Elon Musk
The move shows the Chief Twit's arbitrary decision-making.
San Francisco chef supports Ukraine with homemade dumplings
"Dumplings have a very deep, deep meaning to us."
