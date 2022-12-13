ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
REDMOND, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

Snow, cold hit Western Washington's lowlands

ARLINGTON, Wa. - Snow had trouble sticking in parts of King and Snohomish counties, but that didn’t mean any less work for road crews on Sunday night. The Snohomish County Public Works team tells FOX 13 that they began prepping early. Before the weekend hit they had 38 plows, and thousands of tons of sand, salt, and de-icer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police spread holiday cheer with the annual 'Shop With A Cop'

TACOMA, Wash. - For the first time since the pandemic started, Tacoma Police continued with its holiday tradition, Shop With A Cop. The event this year was hosted by Walmart, and officers took children in the community to pick out holiday gifts. Children ages seven to 11 are recommended for...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland snow expected Monday night and Tuesday

SEATTLE - Snow is expected to impact the Puget Sound area, Hood Canal, and Olympic Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday. The daylight hours Monday will be pretty quiet. There will be few flurries here and there, but it will be mainly dry. Very cold conditions continue in the North Sound, with Fraser Valley outflow winds kicking wind chill temps into the single digits, close to zero degrees. Bellingham will be frigid the next few days.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow

SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Cold and cloudy on Saturday with isolated showers expected

SEATTLE - Temperatures continue to fall this evening under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be spent in the mid-lower 30 through the majority of your evening. As the temperatures continue to drop, the fog will continue to develop. Freezing fog will now be a concern as we're all expecting freezing overnight lows. Please be on the lookout for low visibilities!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon

Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Arctic blast cools temps, sparks lowland snow

SEATTLE - Dress in warm layers this week – a cold front is sweeping through Western Washington today. Today's weather maker is a "modified arctic air mass." This chilly air originates in the Arctic, but it warms up slightly as it moves south. Still, these temperatures are quite frigid by our local standards.
SEATTLE, WA

