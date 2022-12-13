SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.

