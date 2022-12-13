Read full article on original website
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
SEATTLE - A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward. On April 11, 2021,...
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
Local search dog receives 2022 Search and Rescue Award for Canine Excellence
A local search dog who earned a national honor stopped by Good Day Seattle. Lincoln, an energetic Flat-Coated Retriever with King County Search Dogs (KCSD) has received the 2022 Search & Rescue Award for Canine Excellence (ACE) from the American Kennel Club Humane Fund.
Lynnwood man sentenced for making racist threats to Buffalo grocery store mass shooting site
Lynnwood man sentenced for making racist threats to businesses across the US. A Lynnwood man was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay $13,000 in restitution for making several threatening, racially-charged calls to businesses across the country, including the site where 10 Black shoppers and employees were targeted and gunned down.
Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE - Washington lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce a spike in gun violence-- a trend that many cities are now seeing. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be announcing new legislation soon to help curb gun violence. One of the people speaking at...
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
'It feels like I was violated:' Law enforcement provides tips to avoid porch pirates during holidays
TACOMA, Wash. - Porch pirates are targeting front stoops as the holiday season is in full swing. Last Friday, Andres Reyes says he had a Grinch visit his front porch in Tacoma. "Heart sunk, fell into my stomach, and I was like, ‘oh man, someone took my package,’" said Reyes....
Snow, cold hit Western Washington's lowlands
ARLINGTON, Wa. - Snow had trouble sticking in parts of King and Snohomish counties, but that didn’t mean any less work for road crews on Sunday night. The Snohomish County Public Works team tells FOX 13 that they began prepping early. Before the weekend hit they had 38 plows, and thousands of tons of sand, salt, and de-icer.
Tacoma Police spread holiday cheer with the annual 'Shop With A Cop'
TACOMA, Wash. - For the first time since the pandemic started, Tacoma Police continued with its holiday tradition, Shop With A Cop. The event this year was hosted by Walmart, and officers took children in the community to pick out holiday gifts. Children ages seven to 11 are recommended for...
Seattle weather: Lowland snow expected Monday night and Tuesday
SEATTLE - Snow is expected to impact the Puget Sound area, Hood Canal, and Olympic Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday. The daylight hours Monday will be pretty quiet. There will be few flurries here and there, but it will be mainly dry. Very cold conditions continue in the North Sound, with Fraser Valley outflow winds kicking wind chill temps into the single digits, close to zero degrees. Bellingham will be frigid the next few days.
'Several' people hospitalized after 3-car crash in Kent
First responders were called to a crash on Central Ave. S. It appears three cars were involved. One person was rushed to Harborview and several others were taken to area hospitals.
Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow
SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
Seattle weather: Cold and cloudy on Saturday with isolated showers expected
SEATTLE - Temperatures continue to fall this evening under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be spent in the mid-lower 30 through the majority of your evening. As the temperatures continue to drop, the fog will continue to develop. Freezing fog will now be a concern as we're all expecting freezing overnight lows. Please be on the lookout for low visibilities!
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon
Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
Seattle weather: Arctic blast cools temps, sparks lowland snow
SEATTLE - Dress in warm layers this week – a cold front is sweeping through Western Washington today. Today's weather maker is a "modified arctic air mass." This chilly air originates in the Arctic, but it warms up slightly as it moves south. Still, these temperatures are quite frigid by our local standards.
