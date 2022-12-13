ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics Choice nominations predictions: Movie awards will be led by ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Fabelmans’ …

By Daniel Montgomery
 6 days ago
The Critics Choice Awards will announce their film nominees on Wednesday, December 14, two days after the Golden Globes revealed their official contenders . So who will make the cut? Scroll down for our predictions in 10 categories listed in order of our racetrack odds , with our projected winners highlighted in gold .

Our odds are generated by combining the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center . That includes Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Critics Choice film nominations, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you count Critics Choice nomination results from the last two years.

SEE 2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony

Just a couple of days after the Globes gave “ The Banshees of Inisherin the most nominations , we’re betting on the Critics Choice Association to do the same in top categories. We’re betting on it eight times including Best Picture, Best Director ( Martin McDonagh ), and Best Actor ( Colin Farrell ). Following close behind with seven predicted nominations apiece are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “ The Fabelmans ,” and “Women Talking.”

But “The Fabelmans” is the film pundits collectively believe will win Best Picture and Best Director ( Steven Spielberg ). “Banshees,” “Everything,” and “Women Talking” will also be up for Picture, according to our odds. Rounding out that category will be “Top Gun: Maverick,” “TAR,” “Babylon,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “ Glass Onion ,” and “The Woman King.”

But when looking at our predictions, keep in mind that we’re not forecasting nominations in below-the-line categories, fields where crafts-heavy films like “Fabelmans,” “Top Gun,” “Avatar,” and “Everything” could greatly add to their nomination totals. So the character-driven “Banshees” might not be the top film here as it was at the mostly crafts-free Globes. Or maybe it will. We’ll find out on December 14.

SEE Editors' slugfest: Analyzing the 2023 Golden Globe movie nominations and oh-so-jarring snubs [WATCH]

BEST PICTURE
“The Fabelmans” — 8/1
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 17/2
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 10/1
“Women Talking” — 11/1
“Top Gun: Maverick” — 11/1
“TAR” — 12/1
“Babylon” — 16/1
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 18/1
“Glass Onion” — 22/1
“The Woman King” — 25/1

BEST DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” — 9/2
DANIELS, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 11/2
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” — 7/1
Todd Field, “TAR” — 17/2
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/2
James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 14/1

BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, “TAR” — 9/2
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 5/1
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” — 13/2
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” — 7/1
Viola Davis, “The Woman King” — 9/1
Margot Robbie, “Babylon” — 12/1

BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” — 9/2
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1
Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 6/1
Bill Nighy, “Living” — 8/1
Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 21/2
Paul Mescal, “Aftersun” — 16/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 11/2
Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” — 6/1
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 15/2
Claire Foy, “Women Talking” — 8/1
Hong Chau, “The Whale” — 12/1
Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion” — 14/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 9/2
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1
Ben Whishaw, “Women Talking” — 8/1
Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” — 19/2
Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans” — 11/1
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 18/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 4/1
“The Fabelmans” — 5/1
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1
“TAR” — 6/1
“Triangle of Sadness” — 14/1

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“Women Talking” — 4/1
“Glass Onion” — 5/1
“She Said” — 11/2
“The Whale” — 8/1
“Living” — 19/2

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
“Women Talking” — 9/2
“The Fabelmans” — 11/2
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 6/1
“Glass Onion” — 7/1
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 11/1
“Babylon” — 16/1

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
“Pinocchio” — 4/1
“Turning Red” — 5/1
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — 11/2
“Wendell and Wild” — 17/2
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — 21/2

GoldDerby

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ supplants ‘The Fabelmans’ for No. 1 spot in Best Picture Oscar odds

This is one universe “Everything Everywhere All at Once” definitely wants to stay in. The genre-bending dramedy has dethroned “The Fabelmans” to take over the top spot in the Best Picture Oscar odds. The films are neck and neck — both are at 7/1 as of this writing — but “Everything Everywhere” has more editors (seven to three) and top 24 users backing it (15 to five), while “The Fabelmans” leads with Experts (11 to 5). They are the films with No. 1 picks in all three measures. In second place behind “The Fabelmans” throughout the fall, “Everything Everywhere” had been gradually...
GoldDerby

Jamie Lee Curtis jumps into the Oscar top 3 after Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations

It took a little longer than we thought after her initial surge in October, but Jamie Lee Curtis has finally infiltrated the top five in the Best Supporting Actress Oscar odds. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star has jumped from sixth to third place, even leapfrogging over her own co-star Stephanie Hsu. Curtis’ rise isn’t surprising after she earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations this week and is one of three people — the others being Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) — who was shortlisted at both in the still...
GoldDerby

‘TAR’ production designer and set decorator on capturing the 3 stages of ‘monumental’ title character [Exclusive Video Interview]

“She’s such a monumental character. She’s so big as a character and so complex. So it was quite a challenge to really visually grasp her,” says production designer Marco Bittner Rosser about his work on “TÁR,” which tells the story of a world-renowned conductor (played by Cate Blanchett) who faces allegations of misconduct. We talked to Rosser and set decorator Ernestine Hipper about the film. Watch our exclusive video interview above. Lydia Tár’s personal spaces were devised in three stages: “You have Tár’s childhood. You have Tár’s first arrival in Berlin, her secret apartment, which is still kept as a cozy...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice 2023: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting movie nominees

Congratulations to our Gold Derby Expert Joyce Eng for an excellent score of 84.85% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie nominees on Monday morning. She is best among 10 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Over 2,100 people worldwide predicted these film nominations with our top scorer getting 57 out of 61 nominee slots correct. Some of the accurate choices for Eng included all five Best Actor and Best Actress contenders, plus 10 Best Picture of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,”...
GoldDerby

Can ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ pull off a ‘CODA’-style clean sweep at Oscars?

Last awards season, Apple’s heartwarming family drama “CODA” became just the seventh Best Picture recipient in history to pull off a clean sweep at the Oscars. That is, it not only claimed the top prize — it won every category in which it was nominated. Can A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” now pull off a similar feat at the 2023 Oscars? Here’s a quick review of the previous seven clean sweepers: “Wings,” 1927-28 (2/2) “Grand Hotel,” 1931-32 (1/1) “It Happened One Night” 1934 (5/5) “Gigi,” 1958 (9/9) “The Last Emperor,” 1987 (9/9) “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” 2003 (11/11) “CODA,” 2021 (3/3) The...
GoldDerby

Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ poll results: 29% of viewers say Bodie should have won for Team Blake

This just in: According to 29% of “The Voice” fans, the wrong artist from Team Blake Shelton won the title during the Season 22 finale. Gold Derby ran a poll after the December 13 finale asking who really deserved to win NBC’s reality TV show, and only 24% of respondents voted that Team Blake’s country crooner Bryce Leatherwood was the rightful champion. (See the show’s winners list.) To compare, a leading 29% of voters said fellow Team Blake artist Bodie should have won instead. Here are the complete poll results for this oh-so-close race: 29% — Bodie (Team Blake) 28% — Omar Jose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘Amistad’ 25th anniversary: Let’s revisit Steven Spielberg’s 4-time Oscar nominee

One of the biggest Oscar contenders in the fall of 1997 was Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad,” starring Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman and Anthony Hopkins. It was the filmmaker’s first period drama since “Schindler’s List” (1993), the three-hour-epic that won him his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. The 1997 calendar year was in a way trying to repeat Spielberg’s spectacular year in film of 1993 — a major action blockbuster in the summer (“Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) followed by an Oscar-friendly drama in the fall (“Schindler’s List,” “Amistad”). Released on December 12 in 322 theaters,...
GoldDerby

2023 Australian International Academy Awards nominations: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have reaped a leading six nominations each for the 2023 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. Both films were nominated for Best Picture alongside “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” This is the second year that these kudos include four TV categories. The Aussie hits “Heartbreak High” and “Mystery Road: Origin” reaped Best Drama Series bids alongside Emmy faves “Severance” and “Stranger Things” and newcomer FX’s “The Bear.” Defending champ “The White Lotus” is up for Best Comedy Series for season 2 set...
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ winner predictions: Jesse Lopez overwhelming favorite to win on December 14

All season long, Gold Derby readers have been making their predictions for who they think will take home the $1 million grand prize on “Survivor 43.” With just hours left to go before the season finale airs December 14 on CBS, the overwhelming favorite to win is Jesse Lopez. This 30-year-old survey methodologist from North Carolina was solely responsible for ousting his biggest threat, Cody Assenmacher, during the penultimate episode. Jesse also holds a secret immunity idol that should theoretically bring him to the Final 4, at which case he’d truly be vulnerable for the first time ever. (Start practicing...
GoldDerby

2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 14

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced this morning found “Everything Everywhere All at Once” from A24 picking up more awards season steam in topping the list with 14 nominations, while Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” snared 11 noms and “Babylon,” Damien Chazelle‘s wild, lascivious epic about Hollywood in the 1920s and ’30s, tallied 10 bids. “The Banshees of Inisherin” was next with nine, followed by “Elvis” and “Tár” with seven apiece and a handful of films — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking”...
GoldDerby

Blake Shelton wins 9th ‘The Voice’ championship thanks to country artist Bryce Leatherwood

As the only coach who’s been with “The Voice” since day one, Blake Shelton understandably has more victories than anyone else. But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that he just won his 9th championship out of 22 seasons thanks to young country artist Bryce Leatherwood. (See the updated “The Voice” winners list.) Season 22 ended on Tuesday night with Bryce Leatherwood, the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, claiming victory over runner-up Bodie (also Team Blake) and third place contender Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello). In addition, Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend) placed fourth and Brayden Lape (again from Team...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Will ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Rhea Seehorn finally win the Critics Choice Award on her last shot?

We talk about snubs all the time when discussing awards. With only a fixed number of slots for each category and only one possible winner (well, usually), someone is always going to be on the outside looking in. But when it happens enough times to someone deserving, one truly has to wonder what it is that voters aren’t seeing. For years, critics and fans alike were baffled by numerous voting bodies consistently overlooking the tremendous work of “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn, who brought layers of complexity to mostly by-the-book lawyer Kim Wexler throughout the show’s stellar six-season run on...
FLORIDA STATE
GoldDerby

Patricia Arquette on playing the villain on ‘Severance’ (‘I love it!’) and looking back at Oscar, Emmy wins [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There’s people that are working on the severance floor and we know they’re severed, they have their innie and their outie. And then there’s people like Harmony and Selvig who, in a weird way, have severed themselves or aspects of their personality,” explains Oscar and two-time Emmy winner Patricia Arquette. She stars as Harmony Cobel and Mrs. Selvig in “Severance” on Apple TV+. Watch our video interview above. SEE Britt Lower (‘Severance’): Helly is her ‘own worst enemy’ and ‘mastermind behind why she’s been trapped in this office’  “Severance” follows Mark (Adam Scott), as he leads a team of office workers whose...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes favorite Ryan Murphy honored with Carol Burnett Award

In less than a quarter century, Ryan Murphy has produced 20 TV series (and counting), which means he is only six such credits away from outpacing the legendary Norman Lear. After being honored with the Producers Guild of America’s Norman Lear Award in 2018, Murphy is now going to follow Lear as the next recipient of the Carol Burnett Golden Globe Award for career achievement in television. Like his predecessor, he has earned this tribute because he has made a name for himself as an innovative and inclusive creator whose body of work constitutes its own distinct era within TV...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ sink its Best Picture competition?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we discuss Best Picture. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s the last Friday before the last Friday before Christmas, and while the holiday came early with the release of the “Barbie” trailer, we’re actually here to type about what might be left under the Tree of Souls at the 2023 Oscars. (I don’t know either.) But let’s get to the biggest movie of the year. “Avatar:...
GoldDerby

‘The Woman King’ cinematographer Polly Morgan on wanting to ‘honor the legacy’ of the film’s characters [Exclusive Video Interview]

[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.] When cinematographer Polly Morgan was in the process of conceiving the overall look for Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s new film “The Woman King,” she used English broadcaster, writer and naturalist David Attenborough‘s documentaries as a jumping-off point. “I sort of grew up watching the amazing BBC documentaries that David Attenborough has done in his career, and I just always felt the color palette was so evocative,” Morgan tells Gold Derby in a recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). “It really excited me to sort...
GoldDerby

25 most outrageous Critics Choice film nomination snubs: ‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘She Said,’ Claire Foy …

Nominations for the 28th Critics Choice Film Awards have been revealed, and most of this season’s presumed heavy-hitters had great showings. However, voters were less generous toward some of the year’s otherwise generally well-received films. “Women Talking” received six nominations, including one for its ensemble cast, but missed out on individual acting bids for Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said” faltered in the top categories of Best Picture and Director, while the former failed to join its predecessor as a Best Adapted Screenplay nominee. Below, we’ve listed the Top 25 Critics Choice film nomination snubs...
GoldDerby

Experts slugfest: Analyzing Critics Choice nominations — now with more nominees than ever!

Another day, another set of nominations. The Critics Choice Awards nominations were announced Wednesday and there are more nominations than ever before. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down it all down. Due to an “exact tie,” there are 11 Best Picture nominees, while the Best Director category has expanded from six to 10 slots, so chances are you got that category right in your predictions. We discuss what — if any — clarity this offers on both Oscar races, especially as “Avatar: The Way of Water” is surging and opens this week. SEE Experts slugfest:...
GoldDerby

