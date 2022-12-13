Critics Choice nominations predictions: Movie awards will be led by ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Fabelmans’ …

The Critics Choice Awards will announce their film nominees on Wednesday, December 14, two days after the Golden Globes revealed their official contenders . So who will make the cut? Scroll down for our predictions in 10 categories listed in order of our racetrack odds , with our projected winners highlighted in gold .

Our odds are generated by combining the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center . That includes Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Critics Choice film nominations, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you count Critics Choice nomination results from the last two years.

Just a couple of days after the Globes gave “ The Banshees of Inisherin ” the most nominations , we’re betting on the Critics Choice Association to do the same in top categories. We’re betting on it eight times including Best Picture, Best Director ( Martin McDonagh ), and Best Actor ( Colin Farrell ). Following close behind with seven predicted nominations apiece are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “ The Fabelmans ,” and “Women Talking.”

But “The Fabelmans” is the film pundits collectively believe will win Best Picture and Best Director ( Steven Spielberg ). “Banshees,” “Everything,” and “Women Talking” will also be up for Picture, according to our odds. Rounding out that category will be “Top Gun: Maverick,” “TAR,” “Babylon,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “ Glass Onion ,” and “The Woman King.”

But when looking at our predictions, keep in mind that we’re not forecasting nominations in below-the-line categories, fields where crafts-heavy films like “Fabelmans,” “Top Gun,” “Avatar,” and “Everything” could greatly add to their nomination totals. So the character-driven “Banshees” might not be the top film here as it was at the mostly crafts-free Globes. Or maybe it will. We’ll find out on December 14.

BEST PICTURE

“The Fabelmans” — 8/1

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 17/2

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 10/1

“Women Talking” — 11/1

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 11/1

“TAR” — 12/1

“Babylon” — 16/1

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — 18/1

“Glass Onion” — 22/1

“The Woman King” — 25/1

BEST DIRECTOR

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” — 9/2

DANIELS, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 11/2

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” — 7/1

Todd Field, “TAR” — 17/2

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/2

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water” — 14/1

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “TAR” — 9/2

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 5/1

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” — 13/2

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” — 7/1

Viola Davis, “The Woman King” — 9/1

Margot Robbie, “Babylon” — 12/1

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” — 9/2

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1

Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 6/1

Bill Nighy, “Living” — 8/1

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 21/2

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun” — 16/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 11/2

Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” — 6/1

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 15/2

Claire Foy, “Women Talking” — 8/1

Hong Chau, “The Whale” — 12/1

Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion” — 14/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 9/2

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1

Ben Whishaw, “Women Talking” — 8/1

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” — 19/2

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans” — 11/1

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 18/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 4/1

“The Fabelmans” — 5/1

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1

“TAR” — 6/1

“Triangle of Sadness” — 14/1

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Women Talking” — 4/1

“Glass Onion” — 5/1

“She Said” — 11/2

“The Whale” — 8/1

“Living” — 19/2

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

“Women Talking” — 9/2

“The Fabelmans” — 11/2

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 6/1

“Glass Onion” — 7/1

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 11/1

“Babylon” — 16/1

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Pinocchio” — 4/1

“Turning Red” — 5/1

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — 11/2

“Wendell and Wild” — 17/2

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — 21/2

