ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

2,000-Year-Old Roman Mosaic Uncovered in Lavish Seaside Villa in Naples

By Francesca Aton
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjWBE_0jhNkSQg00

An ancient mosaic has been uncovered at a seaside villa in Naples, Italy. The Roman emperor Augustus covered over the site in a move that condemned the original owner’s memory.

First given the ancient Greek name Pausílypon, meaning “respite from worry,” Posillipo was an elite suburb of Naples during the Roman period. (Because the city’s borders have since changed, it is now sited within present-day Naples.) The coastline along the Bay of Naples was an attractive location for wealthy Romans to build elaborate retreats.

Among them was the Villa of Vedius Pollio , also called the Imperial Villa, which was constructed by the upper-class Roman politician and wine merchant Publius Vedius Pollio during the 1st century BCE. The residence was complete with an odeon and a 2,000-seat Greek-style theater situated on a rocky promontory that overlooks the bay.

A mosaic floor from the villa’s first phase of construction was uncovered by archaeologists from the University of Naples L’Orientale. Beneath renovation works commissioned by Augustus, a carpet of tiny white tesserae encased in a double black frame tesserae, which would have delineated two spaces, was found in part of a large room that overlooked the bay.

“A stratigraphic dating is still missing, but based on the style, the hall could date back to the late Republican age or Augustan at the latest,” said excavation leader Marco Giglio in a release .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4lnl_0jhNkSQg00
Ancient mosaic uncovered at Villa of Vedius Pollio, Posillipo, Italy.

The son of a freeman, Pollio garnered a reputation for his lavish taste and overwhelming cruelty, particularly to his slaves. On one occasion, Augustus dined at Pollio’s estate and, when a cupbearer broke a crystal glass, Pollio ordered him to be fed to a pool of eels. The slave fell to his knees and pleaded before for the emperor, who ordered the pool to be filled in, all of Pollio’s crystal dishes to be smashed, and the slave to be freed.

When Pollio died in 15 BCE, he bequeathed his estate to Augustus with instructions to erect a monument at the site. Augustus raised a colonnade, known as the Porticus of Livia, which he dedicated to his wife—a kind of damnatio memoriae or a condemnation of memory that attempts to officially erase a person’s existence from known record. The villa was passed down to every emperor until the reign of Hadrian, who died in 138 CE, as an imperial property.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

5,000-Year-Old House Found in China, Shedding Light on a Vast Ancient Culture

Archaeologists working at the Yangshao Village site in central China’s Henan Province have made some exciting discoveries, including the ruins of a 5,000-year-old house, a ceremonial jade axe, and evidence of infrastructure that points to the village’s military power, according to Xinhua, a state-run Chinese press agency. “This is the first time that large house ruins have been discovered since the excavation of the Yangshao Village site in 1921,” Li Shiwei, of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, told Xinhua. “The findings can provide new materials for studying the types, shapes, and building techniques of houses of the...
ARTnews

Lost for a Century, Sprawling Pre-Hispanic Mural Is Found Again in Peru

After more than a century, an epically scaled pre-Hispanic mural in northern Peru has resurfaced, thanks to the work of a German archaeologist and a group of students. Agence France-Presse reports that Sam Ghavami, an archaeologist with the University of Freiburg, helped rediscover the mural, which he estimated could be around 1,000 years old. He believes that the painting combines the styles of the Moche and the Lambayeque peoples. The mural was reportedly once a part of the Huaca Pintada temple, and shows, in one section, what the press agency labeled “a procession of warriors” that “can be seen heading toward a...
ARTnews

Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis

A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
ARTnews

300-Year-Old Idols, Looted Over Ten Years Ago from an Indian Temple, Found in Collector’s Home

A special unit of the Sothern Indian state Tamil Nadu’s Police force dedicated to investigating stolen idols found three antique idols, each over 300-years-old, stolen from a temple in the state’s Ulundurpettai district more than ten years ago. According to a report by The Hindu, the art collector Shobha Durairajan, who bought the artifacts from Aparna Gallery came to the attention of the Idol Wing police after she registered them with the Archaeological Survey of India. While searching her home the officers found seven antique idols Durairajan had bought from the “master smuggler” known only as Deenadayalan who died earlier this month. Durairajan was only...
ARTnews

700-Year-Old Viking Shipwreck Found at the Bottom of Norwegian Lake

During a government research mission researchers stumbled upon what they believe to be a 700-year-old shipwreck at the bottom of Norway’s largest lake, Mjøsa, reported Live Science. The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment launched Mission Mjøsa after officials discovered unexploded bombs from World War II in the lake. They quickly drew up a plan to carefully map the lake bed to track the presence of these bombs and study their potential health effects on the water, as the lake provides 100,000 people with potable water. Though previous research missions have turned up 20 shipwrecks in this lake, this was the first time...
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
The Independent

Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress

A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Robb Report

‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum

Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms.   On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
sciencealert.com

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
ARTnews

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

Billionaire art collector Ken Griffin has moved several of his most high-profile artworks from the Art Institute of Chicago, where he is a trustee, to the Norton, an art museum in West Palm Beach, Florida. Several artworks from Griffin’s $1 billion collection—Mark Rothko’s No. 2 (Blue, Red and Green) (Yellow, Red, Blue on Blue), 1953, Roy Lichtenstein masterwork, Ohhh…Alright… (1964), an untitled Robert Ryman, Willem de Kooning’s abstract masterpiece Interchange, and Jackson Pollock’s Number 17A—are currently on display in the museum named after 20th-century steel magnate Ralph Hubbard Norton. “The Norton is one of our country’s most significant and beautiful museums,” Griffin told Vanity Fair,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy