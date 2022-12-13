ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0zTn_0jhNkAmq00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials.

Kingsport police searching for ‘absconded’ sex offenders

Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7.

In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to the windows of a former Sweet Frogs location.

News Channel 11 reached out to Crumbl Cookies staff for further information. Details will be updated as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Food City, Dietz & Watson donate $10.5K to TN food banks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City partnered with Dietz & Watson Premium Meats and Cheeses of Philadelphia to donate three $3,500 checks to food banks in Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received one of the checks on Monday; the funds were made possible through the sixth annual Families Helping Families program. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A very special visitor could be seen Saturday at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. The Grinch showed up for ‘Grinchmas in the Park’. Guests were able to take part in a snowball fight and see several characters including the abominable snowman. Kelly Kitchens, Programming & Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

JC Tiebreakers to host NYE party with ball drop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant and entertainment facility has announced plans to host a New Year’s Eve party. According to a news release from Tiebreakers, the event will take place on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The party will feature a DJ, performances by circus artists including […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Abingdon

Are you looking for a sortlist of hospital in the Abingdon region? In this page, you are going to know a details sortlist of the best hospital that is located in the Abingdon region. You will get a details directions, Web Address details, estimate internet users reviews, Telephone, and also...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton community center feeds 700 at Christmas Meal

Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TLC community center returned with its first in-person Christmas event this year by serving meals and giving Christmas presents to hundreds of people. On top of serving 700 people – their largest crowd in 22 years – founder and director Angie Odom said this year she’s noticed more Spanish-speaking clients […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Explore Bristol announces new visitor center with railroad roots

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Bristol, Tennessee can add one more stop to their trip after Explore Bristol announced plans to build a new visitor’s center on Volunteer Parkway. According to plans unveiled by Explore Bristol, the center will be located near the parkway’s intersection with Anderson Street and will serve as the organization’s […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe

UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit

(WJHL) — Smyth County authorities arrested a man accused of shooting at authorities and leading police on a pursuit early Monday morning. A release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies and Marion police officers began pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery at 3 a.m. The chase occurred throughout […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

$1.3 million pump track coming to Kingsport

Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy