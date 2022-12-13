ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
New Boingo Wireless Office, Future HQ Announced in Frisco

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will create a new office in Frisco, with plans for the location to become the company’s corporate headquarters. “With more corporate relocation and expansion projects than any other state, Texas remains the premier destination...
Jury Deliberating in Punishment Phase of Aaron Dean Trial

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – The jury in the trial for former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean began deliberating in the punishment phrase of the trial just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Dean was convicted of manslaughter last week in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. On Monday, both...
