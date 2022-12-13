Read full article on original website
Leo Messi Used a ‘Growth Mindset' to Finally Win His World Cup Trophy—Here's What That Looked Like
Lionel "Leo" Messi is now a FIFA World Cup winner, likely cementing his status in the eyes of most soccer fans as one of his sport's greatest players ever. The 35-year-old Argentine has a fully stocked trophy case, including a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, given to the international soccer player of the year by French news magazine France Football. The only major item missing was a World Cup trophy until Sunday, when Messi's Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout after an extra-time thriller.
Lionel Messi Sets Instagram Record With World Cup Victory Post
The whole world watched Lionel Messi reach the mountaintop, and the social media numbers show how much support he received on that journey from around the globe. Messi earned his first World Cup title with Argentina on Sunday in an unforgettable final against France. The 35-year-old scored two goals and converted his country’s first attempt in the penalty shootout to help secure the victory.
Sergio Aguero Celebrates World Cup Win With Argentina, Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero might not leave Qatar with a medal, but the Argentine squad made it clear he is part of their championship team. The 34-year-old appeared in three World Cups for Argentina before retiring last December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias. He was on the field Sunday in an Argentine kit celebrating with the team after they beat France 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks.
Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final
Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name. The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3. The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot...
When is the 2023 Women's World Cup? Here's a Look at What to Expect
Avid soccer fans might be feeling lost and perhaps empty now that the 2022 tournament has officially wrapped. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled it out on Sunday in one of the greatest finals the World Cup has ever seen. The game started with a pair of goals from Argentina before Les Bleus equalized on back-to-back shots late. After both teams scored in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste emerged victorious.
Goal of the Tournament Nominees Announced for 2022 FIFA World Cup
After 64 exciting games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw 172 goals hit the back of the net. That number is an all-time record in the history of the quadrennial tournament, surpassing the 171 goals scored in 1998 and 2014. Each game averaged 2.7 goals. Now comes the...
Lionel Messi Scores Penalty in World Cup Final vs. France
Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the knockout stage games due to an injury, won the penalty by getting Ousmane Dembele to foul him in a one-on-one situation on the left-hand flank.
These Are the 10 Players to Watch in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The pain on Kylian Mbappé’s face said it all. As the 23-year-old French superstar collected the Golden Boot Award, his walk off the stage saw him go past the one thing he got inches closer to hoisting a second time – the World Cup trophy. Just four...
