Read full article on original website
Related
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline
Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about […]
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
Tri-City Herald
Why Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose’s Husband Justin Lose His Job? Details on His Firing
The real deal. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose has given more details on her husband, Justin Rose, and his firing after it was revealed during the show’s third season. Amid his appearance on the Bravo series, Justin — who is 18 years his wife’s...
Where To Follow The Cast Of "Single's Inferno" Season 2 On Instagram
Keep up with the cast of Single's Inferno S2 while you wait for new episodes.
Kelly Clarkson: The Meaning Behind Her Christmas Song "Merry Christmas To The One I Used To Know"
Kelly Clarkson performed an original Christmas song onThe Kelly Clarkson Show that was inspired by her divorce. “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” was the talk show host’s Kellyoke song on the Tuesday, December 13th episode.
Comments / 0