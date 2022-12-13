Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Confirm Agreements to Upgrade Internet Service to County Offices
Brown County Commissioners Court met on Monday morning, December 19, and approved two agreements for internet services for county offices as well as the Law Enforcement Center. Commissioners first approved, on a vote of 4-0, an agreement with Conterra Ultra Broadband, LLC. It is a 60-month agreement which requires a...
brownwoodnews.com
Kimberly Redden Atkinson
Kimberly Redden Atkinson, 54, of Early, Texas, passed away December 15, 2022. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Victory Life Church, 901 CC Woodson Rd, Early, TX 76802, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a coffee gathering session after the service in true tribute to Kim. Additional celebrations will be held in Virginia at a later date.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU alumna Pat Hardy receives Texas Baptists’ 2022 B.E.S.T. Award
Texas Baptists recently named Howard Payne University alumna Pat Hardy ’70 as one of nine recipients of Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award for 2022. The B.E.S.T. Award is coordinated by the Office of Cooperative Program Ministries and annually recognizes Christian educators who live out their faith among their students and their alma maters. The award recipients are alumni representing one of the nine Texas Baptist universities, serve in faculty or administrative roles in the Texas public school system and are members of a church supportive of Texas Baptists.
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: Rocking Downtown
It was Saturday night, and the holidays were in full swing. Bright colorful lights, good cheer, and falalalalala and whatnot. ‘Tis the season. Rocker Johnny Manchild and his band were supposed to be blowing into town and otherwise downtown was lit up and dressed up for holiday cheer. Man, the people who do the decorating downtown really take it seriously. Casual strollers and shoppers were pausing in front of the big tree in Coursey Park to take pictures.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Dec. 19-25
Brownwood at San Angelo Lake View, 11:15 a.m. Blanket at Zephyr, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Winters, 1 p.m. Bangs at Brownwood, 11:15 a.m. Snyder at Brownwood, 12:30 p.m. Brock at Early, 5:15 p.m. ***. Wednesday, December 21. MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
Pair of weekend arrests made for assault
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of weekend incidents:. On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Grady Vazquez was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Beaver Street regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vazquez met...
brownwoodnews.com
Joe ‘Richard’ Sanchez
Joe “Richard” Sanchez, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022.
koxe.com
House Total Loss After Late Night Fire
The Brownwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:55 pm Wednesday night at 1606 Main Blvd on the city’s north side. According to the fire department report, crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the structure. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire. The structure was deemed a total loss with $50,000 worth of damage. There was no damage to any of the surrounding structures or equipment.
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions dealt 88-50 home defeat by 5A Abilene High
A rocky week against the Abilene ISD Class 5A schools came to a conclusion for the Brownwood Lions, who dropped their second straight contest, 88-50, to the Abilene High Eagles Friday night at Warren Gym. The defeat follows a 62-35 setback at Abilene Cooper Tuesday, as the Lions (8-6) continue...
