Wayfair’s 12 Days of Markdowns: Today’s Best Deals Up to 83% Off

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

Looking for a big, mind-blowing gift for the holidays this year, or perhaps a game-changing home find to start your new year off right? Welcome to Wayfair's 12 Days of Markdowns, featuring 24-hour mega-deals!

For today, December 13, the focus is on fireplaces and heaters, both indoor and outdoor. That includes items like humidifiers and jacuzzi tubs too, plus more! We have smaller options starting under $40 to big, game-changing finds over $1,000 off. Shop our faves below starting with the least expensive, and remember, these deals will be gone by tomorrow!

This Ultrasonic Humidifer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ay1AR_0jhNiwmm00
Wayfair

It's a Himalayan salt lamp, a cool-mist humidifier and an essential oil diffuser all in one! This aromatherapeutic find could help you find relief from sore throats caused by dry air while also lulling you to sleep!

See it!

Get the Guardian Technologies 0.31 Gal. Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tabletop Humidifier 200 Sq. Ft. (originally $60) for just $34 at Wayfair!

This Unique Electric Fireplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12u4E5_0jhNiwmm00
Wayfair

We love the convenience and safety of an electric fireplace, but this one blew Us away with its realistic candle display. It looks beautiful, has an adjustable thermostat and can heat a room up to 400 sq. ft.!

See it!

Get the Red Barrel Studio Dolci 20.25'' W Electric Fireplace (originally $599) for just $99.99 at Wayfair!

This Patio Heater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooXqr_0jhNiwmm00
Wayfair

You might think an outdoor heater would cost at least $1,000, but this professional-grade find is just a couple of hundred bucks on sale! It has great reviews, it's weather-resistant and it has wheels so you can always move it around easily!

See it!

Get the Fire Sense Pro Series 46,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater (originally $480) for just $231 at Wayfair!

This Fireplace TV Stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIad5_0jhNiwmm00
Wayfair

There's nothing cozier than sitting in front of the fireplace while watching TV. This TV stand allows you to easily do both at once. It has adjustable shelving, cable management and an electric fireplace right in the center!

See it!

Get the Latitude Run Fergerson TV Stand for TVs up to 58" with Fireplace Included (originally $945) for just $570 at Wayfair!

This 17-Jet Jacuzzi Tub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7xii_0jhNiwmm00
Wayfair

This hot tub has everything: a waterfall feature, multi-color LED lights, an easy-fit triangle design, 17 jets, an intuitive control panel, a thermal locking cover and more. This is the dream — and it's over $1,000 off right now!

See it!

Get the Lifesmart Spas 3-Person 17-Jet Plug And Play Hot Tub with Ozonator in Espresso (originally $4,999) for just $3,799.99 at Wayfair!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of today's 12 Days of Markdowns at Wayfair here !

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

