Emma Roberts and Cody John: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Sara Donnellan
 3 days ago
A sweet romance. Emma Roberts and Cody John have been packing on the PDA since their first social media post as a couple.

“Sweet sweet,” John captioned an August 2022 Instagram post of him kissing the Holidate star on a boat. The intimate snap came less than a year after Us Weekl y confirmed Roberts’ split from Garrett Hedlund in February 2022. The exes — who began dating in March 2019 — remained amicable as coparents to their son Rhodes , born in December 2020.

“Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship . When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling coparenting very well,” a source exclusively told Us after the breakup, adding that Hedlund had “ been battling addiction [issues] for years.”

The Unfabulous alum and her new beau have been spotted out and about together several times since becoming Instagram official. In December 2022, the two actors enjoyed a holiday dinner together celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue.

“About last night — nothing beats drinks and dinner under the stars, especially when it’s at Caviar Kaspia,” Roberts wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her in the little black dress she wore for the occasion.

Although the New York native didn’t pose for any red carpet photos with John during the event, the couple were seated next to each other at the French restaurant. Roberts has previously been candid about the challenges of dating as a public figure and wanting to keep her love life private .

“I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019, two months after she and Hedlund were spotted together for the first time. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing , and no one knows the real story. That’s hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”

The Art of Getting By actress previously dated her American Horry Story costar Evan Peters on and off from 2012 to 2019. The duo confirmed in March 2014 that they were engaged but went on to split and reconcile several times before calling it quits for good .

During her May 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan , Roberts hinted at how she copes with relationships ending .

“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard . And the only thing I can say for that is … What can I say for that? I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle,” she said at the time.

Scroll through for a timeline of Roberts and John’s romance:

