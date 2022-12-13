ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
Royals’ Delay on Re-Signing Zack Greinke Isn’t Concerning

Less than two months ago, it was reported (and subsequently covered here) that not only was Zack Greinke expected to return to baseball for yet another season, but that the Kansas City Royals had the inside edge on bringing him back to do so. With several weeks of MLB free agency in the books, however, neither side has made any publicly-known progress on a contract for 2023.
