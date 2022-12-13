Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Semi-truck fire disrupts travel on Interstate 80 in Iowa County
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire to a semi-truck in Iowa County delayed drivers on eastbound Interstate 80 on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:35 p.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department and several other agencies were sent to the report of a fire to the semi near mile marker 230, close to the exit for Oxford on eastbound Interstate 80. Firefighters arrive within minutes to discover the fire in the trailer of the truck. Efforts were made to keep the fire from spreading to the cab of the semi.
Iowa City armed robbery suspect arrested in Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an Iowa City armed-robbery case was arrested in Illinois last week. Police said the suspect, Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, faces charges of first degree robbery, first degree theft and going armed with intent once he is returned to Iowa. Iowa City police...
Williamsburg Fire Department battles outbuilding fire in cold temperatures
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters worked against cold temperatures to put out an early morning fire in rural Iowa County on Sunday. At around 3:02 a.m, the Williamsburg Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 2400 block of Y Avenue, located generally east of Williamsburg. Firefighters arrived and located the fire in an outbuilding on the property which was unoccupied.
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
Williamsburg firefighters battle overnight blaze
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before...
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
Working Iowa: Award-winning digital marketing agency in Cedar Rapids looking to hire
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking to recruit more officers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Working Iowa: Iowa DOT Hiring. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST. Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary...
Semi-truck on fire blocks traffic on I-80 near Tiffin
Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head of the company. He asked users to answer the poll question Sunday on the social media platform. Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold. House Select Committee to...
Marion Fire Department to host monthly safety presentations through 2023
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Fire Department will host a monthly presentation on safety topics for older adults and families starting next year. The program aims to reduce older adults’ vulnerability to fire and injury and connect them with available community resources that can help keep them safe.
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
The Waterloo Police Department says they've recently received many reports of fraudulent and scam phone calls. Cedar Rapids officer dies unexpectedly after surgery. A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first-ever...
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
Medical officials emphasize he importance of firearm storage safety around the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the time of the season where many people open their homes family members and friends. That means new people, including children, are at risk of finding unsecured firearms. That’s why Dr. Charles Jennissen always takes this time of year to remind gun owners...
Mercy Medical Center returns to universal masking amid increasing respiratory illnesses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities in Cedar Rapids have temporarily reinstated universal masking as a precaution as cases of influenza, COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory illnesses have increased in the community. Staff with Mercy said all visitors, patient families, volunteers and staff members will...
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-two punch of weather systems this week will bring disruptions to travel, as well as significantly increase the chances for a white Christmas. The first storm system will arrive on Monday and give eastern Iowa a chance for a round of light snow. Accumulations will generally be in the trace to 2 inch range, with the best chance for amounts exceeding an inch in our northwestern counties (think northwest of Waterloo). Even small amounts will be enough to potentially cause some slick roadways during the Monday evening commute. Plan on a little extra time for the drive home.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
Iowa City congregation holds celebration for first night of Hanukkah
Crews had to fight the fire and the cold temperatures early on Sunday morning. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas. One week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers are preparing to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield.
