fox5dc.com
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 remains at large after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities in Fairfax County say one suspect remains at large, and two others are in police custody after a foot pursuit at Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. The chaotic scene unfolded when an off-duty officer spotted three people they say were suspected in an Arlington robbery and...
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot early Monday in southwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the District that left two juveniles hospitalized with injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near First Street and P Street in the southwest. Investigators say a girl and a boy were outside when they were shot. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
2 teens shot in Southwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southwest D.C. has sent two teenagers to the hospital, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of First Street Southwest for a report of a shooting just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived on scene they found the two teenaged victims shot.
Attempted Murder Suspect Captured After Month-Long Search Through Baltimore: Police
Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in Baltimore last month, authorities say. Naeem Sekou, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15 after being connected to the shooting that occurred back in November, according to Baltimore police. Sekou is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man, leaving him...
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
18-year-old from Maryland shot, run down in Northwest DC
Police have identified a man who was shot and struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, Saturday, December, 17.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. MPD is asking for help identifying suspects in an Armed Robbery that took place on Friday in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 4:40 am, the suspects entered the 7-Eleven on the 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue. The suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The store clerk gave them the property and the suspects left the store. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
Police investigate fiery crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire crews were called to the intersection of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane at 9:13 p.m. Once there, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, which they quickly extinguished, Baltimore County Police said in a statement.A preliminary investigation determined that the driver—61-year-old Kenneth Coley—was attempting to stop his vehicle when it accelerated unexpectedly, according to authorities.Coley was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, police said.Members of the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team were sent to the 5500 block of Baltimore National Pike to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to authorities.The crash remains under investigation, police said.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured after Friday night shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and a woman is recovering, after a shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in 2400 block of 18th Street. Once there, officers found a man and a...
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
WJLA
District Heights man charged with fatally shooting man in Southeast DC apartment building
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A District Heights man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a D.C. man on Oct. 28, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Myron Hickson, 34, is charged with second degree murder after MPD said he shot and killed 38-year-old Maurice Frazier in an apartment building in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast.
fox5dc.com
Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Series of Shed Burglaries
Takoma Park Police is investigating a series of shed burglaries that occurred on Saturday on Belford Place and Belford Drive. Additional details and tips for deterring shed burglaries available below per Takoma Park Police:. 500 block of Belford Place: December 17 at approximately 10:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to...
Family speaks out after pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring apartment
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Three days after police identified the pregnant woman who was found dead in a Silver Spring apartment, the victim’s family spoke out. Denise Middleton was a funny, witty, and loving person. She loved fashion, hair, and makeup. She could make an outfit out of anything. Her laugh was infectious and […]
WBAL Radio
Police: 3 suffer life-threatening injuries in crash involving impaired driver
An adult and two children suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night after a crash involving an impaired driver, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 8:20 p.m. to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive, where three vehicles collided. Police said a Nissan was traveling west...
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
