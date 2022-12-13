BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire crews were called to the intersection of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane at 9:13 p.m. Once there, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, which they quickly extinguished, Baltimore County Police said in a statement.A preliminary investigation determined that the driver—61-year-old Kenneth Coley—was attempting to stop his vehicle when it accelerated unexpectedly, according to authorities.Coley was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, police said.Members of the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team were sent to the 5500 block of Baltimore National Pike to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to authorities.The crash remains under investigation, police said.

CATONSVILLE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO