ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Royals’ Delay on Re-Signing Zack Greinke Isn’t Concerning

Less than two months ago, it was reported (and subsequently covered here) that not only was Zack Greinke expected to return to baseball for yet another season, but that the Kansas City Royals had the inside edge on bringing him back to do so. With several weeks of MLB free agency in the books, however, neither side has made any publicly-known progress on a contract for 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Fischler Report: Jim Nill Lists Keys to Success for Dallas Stars

FRIDAY: Egad, what a cad! Jake Markstrom made me look bad – I picked Flames to win – with another punko performance. Meanwhile, "Greiss Is Nice." Thomas Greiss made 41 saves (19 for Jake) in a big Blues win. SATURDAY: Edmonton's goaltending follies is turning into a long-running...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Sees Plenty Of No. 23 In LeBron James

Though the Los Angeles Lakers face a big test in this early run of games without Anthony Davis tonight, agains the 18-12 Phoenix Suns, the team was in relatively jovial spirits yesterday, having beaten the Washington Wizards at home 119-117, thanks mostly to the All-Star play of Los Angeles forward LeBron James, who put on a dunk-tastic showcase for the L.A. faithful, scoring 33 points o.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Jets Explain What Went Wrong on Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown

The Jets were one stop away from a win over the Lions on Sunday. That's when Lions tight end Brock Wright broke free at the line of scrimmage, snagging a pass on fourth down and inches from Jared Goff with plenty of daylight. Wright wasn't touched by a Jet defender...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers

When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Toronto faces Philadelphia, looks to break road slide

Toronto Raptors (13-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (16-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -7; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will aim to end its five-game road slide when the Raptors take on Philadelphia. The 76ers are 2-3 in division games....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

How Sunday’s Week 15 Slate Impacts Seahawks Playoff Odds

Following Thursday's disappointing 21-13 loss to the 49ers, the reeling Seahawks have lost four of their past five games, including three contests at Lumen Field. As a result, they currently sit outside of the top seven spots in the NFC playoff race and the NFC West title now is out of the question.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy