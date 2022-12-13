Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesD_FoodVendorLos Angeles, CA
Royals’ Delay on Re-Signing Zack Greinke Isn’t Concerning
Less than two months ago, it was reported (and subsequently covered here) that not only was Zack Greinke expected to return to baseball for yet another season, but that the Kansas City Royals had the inside edge on bringing him back to do so. With several weeks of MLB free agency in the books, however, neither side has made any publicly-known progress on a contract for 2023.
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Shares Thoughts and Feelings On Becoming a Father
Evan Phillips ended the 2022 season on a high note in more than one way. He locked in a great statistical year and also learned that he'll be a father come 2023. Earlier this week, Evan and his wife, Elizabeth, took to Instagram to share the exciting news. As he...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fischler Report: Jim Nill Lists Keys to Success for Dallas Stars
FRIDAY: Egad, what a cad! Jake Markstrom made me look bad – I picked Flames to win – with another punko performance. Meanwhile, "Greiss Is Nice." Thomas Greiss made 41 saves (19 for Jake) in a big Blues win. SATURDAY: Edmonton's goaltending follies is turning into a long-running...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Sees Plenty Of No. 23 In LeBron James
Though the Los Angeles Lakers face a big test in this early run of games without Anthony Davis tonight, agains the 18-12 Phoenix Suns, the team was in relatively jovial spirits yesterday, having beaten the Washington Wizards at home 119-117, thanks mostly to the All-Star play of Los Angeles forward LeBron James, who put on a dunk-tastic showcase for the L.A. faithful, scoring 33 points o.
Jets Explain What Went Wrong on Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown
The Jets were one stop away from a win over the Lions on Sunday. That's when Lions tight end Brock Wright broke free at the line of scrimmage, snagging a pass on fourth down and inches from Jared Goff with plenty of daylight. Wright wasn't touched by a Jet defender...
Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers
When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
Toronto faces Philadelphia, looks to break road slide
Toronto Raptors (13-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (16-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -7; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will aim to end its five-game road slide when the Raptors take on Philadelphia. The 76ers are 2-3 in division games....
Where Seahawks stand in NFC playoff race entering Christmas weekend: Down, but not out
For a team that has lost four of its last five games, its playoff picture could be a lot uglier than it is. The Seahawks are a half-game out of the NFC’s seventh and final postseason berth through Sunday’s games in week 15 of the regular season. Seattle...
How Sunday’s Week 15 Slate Impacts Seahawks Playoff Odds
Following Thursday's disappointing 21-13 loss to the 49ers, the reeling Seahawks have lost four of their past five games, including three contests at Lumen Field. As a result, they currently sit outside of the top seven spots in the NFC playoff race and the NFC West title now is out of the question.
