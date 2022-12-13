We’re taking a moment to check in with each member of the cast of Coca-Cola and ESSENCE’s If Not For My Girls. Today’s we’re catching up with Justine. This actress, singer, and songwriter isn’t afraid to go deep in these candid conversations that you’ll see as part of this video series—talking about everything from setting boundaries to relationships. She said she’s excited to be surrounded by great people and great vibes again in an energy that is unmatched. “It’s really sweet that we get to share this together,” she says. “We all work really hard so being able to spend this moment together in this sisterhood is really special.”

3 HOURS AGO