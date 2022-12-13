Read full article on original website
WATCH | Get to Know Justine Skye
We’re taking a moment to check in with each member of the cast of Coca-Cola and ESSENCE’s If Not For My Girls. Today’s we’re catching up with Justine. This actress, singer, and songwriter isn’t afraid to go deep in these candid conversations that you’ll see as part of this video series—talking about everything from setting boundaries to relationships. She said she’s excited to be surrounded by great people and great vibes again in an energy that is unmatched. “It’s really sweet that we get to share this together,” she says. “We all work really hard so being able to spend this moment together in this sisterhood is really special.”
There are No Rules in Fashion According to Lifestyle Influencer, Tenicka Boyd
Rules are essential in everyday life. From childhood, adulthood to our individual careers, our day to day existence is often centered around following rules and accordance; but luckily for us, when it comes to fashion that rule just doesn’t apply. Fashion is one of the only times individuals can have full freedom and self-expression without explanation. Your outfit choices create a statement and your own personal style says a lot about who you are as a person.
EXCLUSIVE Clip: Jasmine Guy Reveals Behind The Scenes 'A Different World' Romance During 'Red Table Talk' Roundtable
The cast of the classic 80's college comedy sit for a roundtable discussion on its cultural impact on its 35th anniversary. It’s a reunion! On the 35th anniversary of the show that popularized HBCU culture for an entire generation, the cast of A Different World is gathering around the Red Table with former cast member and host Jada Pinkett Smith for a discussion about the impact of the groundbreaking series.
Ashanti Says Her And Nelly Are 'In A Better Place’ Following Their Recent Performance
The singer shares an update on the status of her relationship with Nelly and whether they’ll date again. Ashanti and Nelly had a 90s type of love fans swooned over, and apparently, they didn’t end on the best of terms. After a recent performance together where the two are seen getting cozy on stage at Power 98.3 and 96.1’s Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona. The performance left fans wondering whether the two may be rekindling that old thing.
